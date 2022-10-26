The International playoffs are in the books, and four standout teams have survived with dreams of claiming the Aegis still intact. As we all catch our breaths during this interlude between the nail-biting action, we'd like to take a moment to focus our attention towards Dota players all around the world, not just those competing on stage in Singapore.

As we announced in June with the Battle Report update, our goal is to harness the excitement of The International Grand Finals and ensure that the days and weeks following the event's conclusion offer fans the very best time to play Dota.

To that end, today we're unveiling The International 2022 Swag Bag, a free giveaway for all Dota players. Log in now — or anytime before the Battle Pass ends — to claim your three rewards:

One month of Dota Plus.

A Level 1 Battle Pass, redeemable for 24 Battle Levels if you already own a Battle Pass.

Your choice of one Arcana from any available on the Dota 2 store.

Starting today these rewards are available to all Dota players that play (or have played) at least 10 matches during the Battle Pass season, and will continue to be available to claim until the end of the season in January.

Like everyone in the community, we can't wait to watch the best Dota players in the world compete for the Aegis of Champions this weekend, October 28-29. Plug in over at dota2.com/esports to follow the final push. Then, once the champions have earned their crowns, make sure to stay tuned for the release of Part II of the Battle Pass — arriving November 3rd to introduce a new Diretide event mode, the Candyworks, new 'Conduit of the Blueheart' Crystal Maiden persona, and more.