 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dota 2 update for 26 October 2022

The International 2022 Swag Bag

Share · View all patches · Build 9805755 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The International playoffs are in the books, and four standout teams have survived with dreams of claiming the Aegis still intact. As we all catch our breaths during this interlude between the nail-biting action, we'd like to take a moment to focus our attention towards Dota players all around the world, not just those competing on stage in Singapore.

As we announced in June with the Battle Report update, our goal is to harness the excitement of The International Grand Finals and ensure that the days and weeks following the event's conclusion offer fans the very best time to play Dota.

To that end, today we're unveiling The International 2022 Swag Bag, a free giveaway for all Dota players. Log in now — or anytime before the Battle Pass ends — to claim your three rewards:

  • One month of Dota Plus.
  • A Level 1 Battle Pass, redeemable for 24 Battle Levels if you already own a Battle Pass.
  • Your choice of one Arcana from any available on the Dota 2 store.

Starting today these rewards are available to all Dota players that play (or have played) at least 10 matches during the Battle Pass season, and will continue to be available to claim until the end of the season in January.

Like everyone in the community, we can't wait to watch the best Dota players in the world compete for the Aegis of Champions this weekend, October 28-29. Plug in over at dota2.com/esports to follow the final push. Then, once the champions have earned their crowns, make sure to stay tuned for the release of Part II of the Battle Pass — arriving November 3rd to introduce a new Diretide event mode, the Candyworks, new 'Conduit of the Blueheart' Crystal Maiden persona, and more.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for English, Korean, Russian, and Simplified Chinese

Cosmetics

  • Modified Economy Item: Claszian Apostasy Gem
  • Modified Economy Item: Phantom Advent Record Gem
  • Modified Economy Item: Phantom Advent Gem
  • Modified Economy Item: Rune of the Magus Cypher
  • Modified Economy Item: Rune of the Bladeform Legacy
  • Modified Economy Item: Rune Of Abscession
  • Modified Economy Item: Fiery Soul of the Slayer
  • Modified Economy Item: Fractal Horns of Inner Abysm
  • Modified Economy Item: Swine of the Sunken Galley
  • Modified Economy Item: Swine Arsenal
  • Modified Economy Item: Swine Helmet
  • Modified Economy Item: Tempest Helm of the Thundergod
  • Modified Economy Item: Mark of the Taunting Swine
  • Modified Economy Item: Demon Eater
  • Modified Economy Item: Swine Visor
  • Modified Economy Item: Swine Powder Barrel
  • Modified Economy Item: Manifold Paradox
  • Modified Economy Item: Frost Avalanche
  • Modified Economy Item: Call of the Bladeform Legacy
  • Modified Economy Item: Feast of Abscession
  • Modified Economy Item: Thundergod's Bare Arms
  • Modified Economy Item: Thundergod's Bare Chest
  • Modified Economy Item: Bladeform Legacy
  • Modified Economy Item: Benevolent Companion
  • Modified Economy Item: Phantom Advent
  • Modified Economy Item: Phantom Advent - Shoulders
  • Modified Economy Item: Taunt: Skip to the Good Stuff!
  • Modified Economy Item: Swine Sappers
  • Modified Economy Item: Phantom Advent - Weapon
  • Modified Economy Item: Phantom Advent - Bracers
  • Modified Economy Item: Phantom Advent - Belt
  • Modified Economy Item: Voice of the Magus Cypher
  • Modified Economy Item: The Magus Cypher
  • Modified Economy Item: Voice of Flockheart's Gamble
  • Modified Economy Item: Planetfall
  • Modified Economy Item: Crown of the One True King
  • Modified Economy Item: Cloak of the One True King
  • Modified Economy Item: Armor of the One True King
  • Modified Economy Item: Pauldrons of the One True King
  • Modified Economy Item: Flockheart's Gamble
  • Modified Economy Item: Bracers of the One True King
  • Modified Economy Item: Compass of the Rising Gale Loading Screen
  • Modified Economy Item: Sword of the One True King
  • Modified Economy Item: Raiments of the Eminence of Ristul
  • Modified Economy Item: Crown of the Eminence of Ristul
  • Modified Economy Item: Grace of the Eminence of Ristul
  • Modified Economy Item: Cape of the Rising Gale
  • Modified Economy Item: Longbow of the Rising Gale
  • Modified Economy Item: Compass of the Rising Gale
  • Modified Economy Item: Armor of the Rising Gale
  • Modified Economy Item: Quiver of the Rising Gale
  • Modified Economy Item: Eminence Of Ristul Loading Screen 2
  • Modified Economy Item: Eminence Of Ristul Loading Screen 1
  • Modified Economy Item: Techies Emoticon
  • Modified Economy Item: Phantom Assassin Gravestone Emoticon
  • Modified Economy Item: Aurora: Wolf Pup of Icewrack Emoticon
  • Modified Economy Item: Zeus Wrath Emoticon
  • Modified Economy Item: Bladeform Legacy Emoticon
  • Modified Economy Item: Abscession Emoticon Pack
  • Modified Economy Item: Claszian Apostasy Head
  • Modified Economy Item: Phantom Advent - Voice
  • Modified Economy Item: Dread Retribution - Bracers
  • Modified Economy Item: Dread Retribution - Cape
  • Modified Economy Item: Dread Retribution
  • Modified Economy Item: Dread Retribution - Leg Armor
  • Modified Economy Item: Dread Retribution - Quiver
  • Modified Economy Item: Dread Retribution - Shoulder Armor
  • Modified Economy Item: Dread Retribution - Headwear
  • Modified Economy Item: Swine of the Sunken Galley Bundle
  • Modified Economy Item: Manifold Paradox Bundle
  • Modified Economy Item: Frost Avalanche Bundle
  • Modified Economy Item: Tempest Helm of the Thundergod Bundle
  • Modified Economy Item: Bladeform Legacy Bundle
  • Modified Economy Item: Feast of Abscession Bundle
  • Modified Economy Item: Flockheart's Gamble Bundle
  • Modified Economy Item: The Magus Cypher Bundle
  • Modified Economy Item: Phantom Advent Bundle
  • Modified Economy Item: The One True King Bundle
  • Modified Economy Item: The Eminence of Ristul Bundle
  • Modified Economy Item: Compass of the Rising Gale Bundle
  • Modified Economy Item: Dread Retribution Bundle
  • Modified Economy Item: Claszian Apostasy Weapon
  • Modified Economy Item: Claszian Apostasy Shoulder
  • Modified Economy Item: Claszian Apostasy Bracers
  • Modified Economy Item: Claszian Apostasy Belt
  • Modified Economy Item: Claszian Apostasy

English Localization

  • DOTA_SeasonPass_SecondaryTabHeader_SwagBag: Swag Bag
  • DOTA_International2022_SwagBag_Spinner_Title: Claiming your Swag
  • DOTA_International2022_SwagBag_Spinner_Desc:
  • DOTA_International2022_SwagBag_FailedToClaim: Claim Failed
  • DOTA_International2022_SwagBag_FailedToClaim_Error: Unknown error (error {d:error_code})
  • DOTA_International2022_SwagBag_FailedToClaim_NoGCConnection: Unable to connect to the Game Coordinator. Try again later.
  • DOTA_International2022_SwagBag_FailedToClaim_AlreadyClaimed: You have already claimed this Swag.
  • DOTA_International2022_SwagBag_FailedToClaim_TemporarilyDisabled: The Swag Shop is temporarily closed. Try again later.
  • DOTA_International2022_SwagBag_Claim_Confirm: Choose This Arcana?
  • DOTA_International2022_SwagBag_Claim_Confirm_Body: Claim {s:item_name} as your Swag Arcana?
  • DOTA_International2022_SwagBag_ItemDetails: View Details
  • DOTA_International2022_SwagBag_DotaPlus_RewardText: 30 DAYS OF DOTA PLUS MEMBERSHIP TIME
  • DOTA_International2022_Swagbag_WidgetLabel: The International Swag Bag
  • DOTA_International2022_Swagbag_WidgetDescription: Join the celebration and claim your free swag.
  • DOTA_International2022_Swagbag_ProgressBarLabel: {d:progress_current} / {d:progress_required} games played
  • DOTA_International2022_Swagbag_ViewSwagButtonLabel: View Swag
  • DOTA_International2022_Swagbag_ClaimSwagButtonLabel: Claim Swag
  • DOTA_International2022_Swagbag_SectionTitle: The International Swag Bag
  • DOTA_International2022_Swagbag_SectionDescriptionOld: Celebrate a joyous season of Dota by claiming your free Arcana, Battle Pass, and access to Dota Plus.
  • DOTA_International2022_Swagbag_SectionDescription: Celebrate a joyous season of Dota by claiming 30 days of Dota Plus, the Battle Pass and a free Arcana.
  • DOTA_International2022_Swagbag_ClaimedLabel: Claimed
  • DOTA_International2022_Swagbag_ClaimButtonLabel: Claim
  • DOTA_International2022_Swagbag_SelectArcanaButtonLabel: Select Arcana
  • DOTA_International2022_Swagbag_RewardLabel1: 1st Gift
  • DOTA_International2022_Swagbag_RewardLabel2: 2nd Gift
  • DOTA_International2022_Swagbag_RewardLabel3: 3rd Gift
  • DOTA_International2022_Swagbag_RewardTitle1: 30 days of Dota Plus
  • DOTA_International2022_Swagbag_RewardTitle2: Level 1 Battle Pass
  • DOTA_International2022_Swagbag_RewardTitle3: One Arcana token
  • DOTA_International2022_Swagbag_RewardDescription1: Experience a diverse array of tools to help you push the limits of your favorite heroes.
  • DOTA_International2022_Swagbag_RewardDescription2: Snag a Level 1 Battle Pass, which can be redeemed for 24 Battle Levels if already owned.
  • DOTA_International2022_Swagbag_RewardDescription3: Choose a prized Arcana from any available in the Dota 2 store.
  • DOTA_International2022_Swagbag_UnlockDay1: Unlocks Tuesday
  • DOTA_International2022_Swagbag_UnlockDay2: Unlocks Wednesday
  • DOTA_International2022_Swagbag_UnlockDay3: Unlocks Thursday
  • DOTA_International2022_Swagbag_LockedLabel: Locked
  • DOTA_International2022_Swagbag_LockedReason: Play at least 10 games of Dota since the start of Battle Pass
  • DOTA_International2022_Swagbag_SelectArcanaTitle: Select your Arcana
  • DOTA_International2022_Swagbag_ClaimArcanaLabel: Claim Arcana
  • DOTA_International2022_Swagbag_ArcanaDetailsLabel: View Arcana Details
  • DOTA_International2022_Swagbag_OwnedLabel: Owned
  • DOTA_BattlePass2022_Schedule_SwagBag_Heading: The International Swag Bag
  • DOTA_BattlePass2022_Schedule_SwagBag_Description: Celebrate a joyous season of Dota by claiming your month of Dota Plus, free Battle Pass, and Arcana.
  • DOTA_BattlePass2022_Schedule_Fantasy_Action: View Fantasy
  • DOTA_StickerPopup_SwagBag_Title: The International Swag Bag
  • DOTA_StickerPopup_SwagBag_Description: Claim your free Swag Bag to snag a free month of Dota Plus, a free Level 1 Battle Pass (worth 24 Battle Levels for users that already own one), and a redeemable Arcana token!
  • DOTA_StickerPopup_SwagBag_ActionLabel: Claim

Changed files in this update

Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Vulkan Win64 Depot 401536
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link