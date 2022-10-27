New major update: "Duel Behind the Scenes"

Worlds:

New world available: "Port of Venitia"

Area 1: City of Canals

Area 2: Opera House

Changed the number of enemies in the world "Eclipse Citadel" to adjust the difficulty curve

Now after beating a difficulty level, the player will receive an extra seed from the next level as a reward

Gameplay:

Set the maximum number of worlds in a seed to 3, regardless of the number of worlds available in the game (currently 4)

New "Battle Challenge" type key rooms have been included in the world "Port of Venitia"

Added "Debilitating" status effect which reduces the damage done by the affected target by 50%

Seeds:

New world seed available: "Port of Venitia"

Enemies:

New and unique enemies available:

Halberdier Defender

Guard of La Donna

Nimbus Statue

Vinci Discobolus

Gunnery Sergeant

Helix Bombard

Cherub

Bosses:

New boss available: "Genova, Maiden of Puppets"

Any city that dares to betray the King of Darkness will be reduced to ashes, but "Port of Venitia" is a very particular enclave... His majesty will make an exception and meet with Genova, the governor of the City of Canals, to persuade her to return to the right path, for the good of the people... and the crown

NPCs:

New collection system:

Now you can use against "Dummytama" any type of weapon and gem that you have acquired during your adventures, that is, those that do not have the exclamation mark icon. You can choose the weapon and the gems you want to have embedded. Make good combinations and show no mercy!

New NPC available: "Kiromozu, Wise but Lethal"

A warrior skilled in the art of the wind, native to a distant land beyond the Eastern Meadows. Perhaps his sense of humor may sound familiar to you if you have played "Aeterna Noctis". For now, he'll only help you level up one of your sharpest weapons, but he'll have more tasks for the King of Darkness soon...

Game Progress:

New upgrades available in the Tree of Eternity:

New world upgrade available "Blacksmith King"

Unlocks the "Royal Forges" room (Max Level 1) New world upgrade available "Secured Destiny"

You have 1 additional replacement roll per level on the initial choice of weapon (Max Level 2) New world upgrade available "Consumerism"

The starting room of each area offers a selector of 2 consumables (Max Level 1)

Weapons:

Updated "Jade Katana" Sword (Ascension available)

SUMMUM:

Recharge: With the dealt damage

Effect: When activated, you will be able to break through your enemies in the chosen direction dealing 200% of your damage + 50% of damage per rarity level

Updated "Hawk" Sword (Ascension available)

SUMMUM:

Recharge: On damage with "Hunter Mark"

Efecto: Invokes a falcon that will fight by your side, marking enemies every 5s - 0.5s per rarity level with the "Hunter Mark", causing the next hit they take to deal 200% of your damage. When activated, the falcon will attack the nearest marked enemy

Updated "Hangman Spirit" Scythe (Ascension Available)

SUMMUM:

Recharge: When "Execute" enemies

Effect: Drastically increases your weapon's damage area and critical damage by 180% + 20% per rarity level for 10s + 2s per rarity level

Updated "Withering" Scythe (Ascension Available)

SUMMUM:

Recharge: On dealing poison damage

Effect: When activated, it will create 1 "Withering" flower at your position every second for up to 5, which will cause a random status ailment around it

Updated "Leech" Pistol (Ascension available)

SUMMUM:

Reload: When dealing damage with secondary fire

Efecto: Throw an egg that deals the same damage as the secondary projectile and upon impact releases 2 "Leeches" + 1 per rarity level that will attack nearby enemies healing you 5% of your health + 3% per rarity level on hit

Updated "Gunpowder" Pistol (Ascension available)

SUMMUM:

Recharge: On killing enemies

Effect: Throw 1 grenade per rarity that will explode after a delay or on impact with enemies, dealing 40% damage from your weapon

Fixed a bug where the "Touch of the Death" scythe would recharge too quickly at summum level

Improved the Summum visual effect of the "Touch of the Death" scythe

"The Plague" scythe base damage reduction changed from 75% to 50%

"Gunpowder" pistol has been modified, now its critical chance does not depend on the distance to the target, but its chance per rarity level has been reduced from 10% to 5%

Genes:

New structural gene "Double Reward" (Available on difficulty 1 skull)

Increases your damage by 0.1% for each open chest (Max level 10)

New structural gene "Forger" (Available in difficulty 3 skulls)

The world contains a room type "Royal Forge" for each area (Max Level 1)

New lethal gene "Thief" (Available on difficulty 4 skulls)

Lose 1% of your gold when hit by an enemy (Max Level 5)

New lethal gene "Toll" (Available on difficulty 7 skulls)

You lose 25% amount of gold when changing areas (Max Level 4)

The number of enemies in worlds with the "Horde" gene has been adjusted and their maximum level has been increased by 1

Housing:

The King of Darkness holiday mansion is now available in Famished City, although it's now a bit empty of decorations, you can improve it with each new adventure and, in addition, it is ideal for taking a break after a couple of germinated seeds

Various improvements: