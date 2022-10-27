 Skip to content

Remains update for 27 October 2022

The terror is coming....

Remains update for 27 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An SOS message was received:
"Don't create it!"

It's been a long time since an update was released, and now I'll explain why.

After the last update I decided to rework the game's memory processing. All this time I've been working on optimizing this solution, and now I've succeeded in getting a stable build. I will be working on the content soon, but for now, to make sure you don't get lonely in orbit, I've added a droid which will live with you in the ship, please don't forget to charge it up!

Oh and how could I forget about Halloween, I've added two items to the decor table so you can make your ship look a little different.

New and fixes:

  • A droid has been added, to create one you need to learn the recipe for a crafting table and a charging station in Shipcore
  • Memory management has been reworked (bugs guaranteed :) )
  • Added two decor items to the decor table
  • Fixed minor bugs and added new ones as usual
  • Bug fixes for Chinese and Japanese fonts
  • Infinite loading on exit to main menu fixed
  • Fixed "Shipcore not fixing"
  • Fixed audio bugs

