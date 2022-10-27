The terror is coming....

An SOS message was received:
"Don't create it!"
It's been a long time since an update was released, and now I'll explain why.
After the last update I decided to rework the game's memory processing. All this time I've been working on optimizing this solution, and now I've succeeded in getting a stable build. I will be working on the content soon, but for now, to make sure you don't get lonely in orbit, I've added a droid which will live with you in the ship, please don't forget to charge it up!
Oh and how could I forget about Halloween, I've added two items to the decor table so you can make your ship look a little different.
New and fixes:
- A droid has been added, to create one you need to learn the recipe for a crafting table and a charging station in Shipcore
- Memory management has been reworked (bugs guaranteed :) )
- Added two decor items to the decor table
- Fixed minor bugs and added new ones as usual
- Bug fixes for Chinese and Japanese fonts
- Infinite loading on exit to main menu fixed
- Fixed "Shipcore not fixing"
- Fixed audio bugs
Changed files in this update