The terror is coming....

An SOS message was received:

"Don't create it!"

It's been a long time since an update was released, and now I'll explain why.

After the last update I decided to rework the game's memory processing. All this time I've been working on optimizing this solution, and now I've succeeded in getting a stable build. I will be working on the content soon, but for now, to make sure you don't get lonely in orbit, I've added a droid which will live with you in the ship, please don't forget to charge it up!

Oh and how could I forget about Halloween, I've added two items to the decor table so you can make your ship look a little different.

New and fixes: