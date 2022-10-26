Thank You For Playing

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Survivors!

It's been an amazing two weeks since Stranded: Alien Dawn released in Early Access and seeing your kind messages, forum posts, reviews, and feedback has been absolutely incredible!

We wanted to give you all a huge shoutout and say thank you so much for playing and for making these first two weeks so great. Several of you have already sunk many many hours into the game, and managed to rescue your survivors multiple times!

Thanks to our amazing community we were also able to hit some fun milestones:

Since launch we have:

1000+ members in the Stranded: Alien Dawn Discord

30,000 members in the Stranded: Alien Dawn Community Hub

5000+ players in-game at the same time (according to Steam)

84% Positive Steam Reviews

Almost 1000 followers on Twitter

From everyone in the Stranded: Alien Dawn team, thank you all again so much for your support <3

We see your discussions on the Steam forums, in our Discord, on our social media channels, and we know you're excited to know what's coming up next for Stranded: Alien Dawn. We're working on a small update to address some of the reoccurring feedback you've shared (vomiting, crafting speed, and heat dissipation, plus some others).

We're also working on the game's first major Early Access update. We're not quite ready to share more details just yet, so we appreciate your patience. We're incredibly excited about what's to come for the game, and we know you all are too!

Community Spotlight

Last but not least, we want to shine a spotlight on some fantastic community creations that have been shared to our Discord and Steam Community Hub! We'd love to see more of your screenshots, so keep them coming!

This first one comes from Daiska on Steam, described as "The Most Epic Place to Crash" – we couldn't agree more!



From JellyMuri on Discord comes this beautifully constructed survival compound, complete with everything you need to stay alive. Perhaps you'll be able to take some inspiration from this?



IronSpotty on Discord captured this beautiful shot of the Sobrius landscape



It's important to get some rest in between building your base, which Stotty from Steam illustrates beautifully in this screenshot



Having to survive on an alien world doesn't seem that bad when you have a view this beautiful. Shoutout to Tuckwit on Discord for sharing



From BOBRODOBRO comes this incredible late-night screenshot



Thank you again so much for playing everyone! We look forward to hearing more from you in the months to come. Until they, don't forget to join us on Discord, and follow us on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram so you'll never miss an update.

We'll see you later, Survivors!