Spooky, Scary Halloween Event

Shhh!

Did you hear that? They're ghosts! Apparently, they've nested in the cables in the wall! We've prepared for you a scary Halloween update that will bring you some atmospheric content!

Quests

To celebrate Halloween, we have prepared two new missions: New old house and Same thing but different, in which you will visit a mysterious old house in the town! Is this house haunted? You will find out by checking every corner of the house! Be careful, because the old building can hide a lot of surprises!

Workbench

We have new items for you to repair at the repair table! See if you can fix the EMF sensor that helps detect ghosts. And solve the mystery of the haunted cassette player!

New Items

Meet the Halloween items, some frightening in their appearance and others just the opposite! We won't write you about everything here, but we hope that bone screwdriver and pumpkin lamps will appeal to you.

Extras

We have prepared quite a few occasional additions that will make the game even more atmospheric! Here are some of them:

Halloween garage decor

Garage at Night - Did the electricity go out? No, it's just the garage at night! Check out your garage at night and don't be spooked!

Garage modification - Many of you wrote to us asking for the ability to modify the garage. From now on, you will be able to put as many things as you want on each wall, ceiling, and floor!

Dark mode in the laptop - You asked to be able to run dark mode on the laptop. We have prepared a modification for you that will allow you to turn on the dark mode. After Halloween, you will still be able to choose which mode you want to work in!

Bug Fixes

Grounded cables

Laptop date handling - Players from some regions, e.g. Saudi Arabia, we're having problems displaying dates correctly on their laptops. We have fixed this bug and there will no longer be a problem with infinite messages in the inbox.

Known issues

Object view in the inventory can be darkened.

In the mission New old house, all sockets and switches are visibly separated from the wall.

Certificates on the garage wall can be darkened.

You can screw in the bulb without opening the lamp loft.

Pumpkin and bat lamps can emit too much light.

Uncomfortable collision for certain parts in the cassette player.

Take IT! Studio and Gaming Factory