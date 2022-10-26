Update 3.02

Legates,
More fixes for the Auxiliaries update! I am sorry to those experiencing bugs with the Legion menu, I know that can be supremely frustrating. These IU issues tend to crop up as symptoms of an underlying problem, which is harder to track down. This patch fixes the legionary over-death glitch, which I think may be the greatest underlying issue causing the higher level UI malfunctions.
Please continue to submit reports as you encounter unexpected behavior. As a solo developer, your reports are the most useful tools I have in combating bugs and improving the user experience. Thank you!
Update Log:
- Fixed auxiliary gold requirement
- Fixed odd rotation of units loitering around camp
- Fixed error with legionaries dropping shields
- Fixed error with doors when removing and trying to open at the same time
- Fixed error caused by legionaries being decapitated
- Fixed error where legionaries could be damaged after death, resulting in multiple notifications and log entries, may have been the source of other bugs
