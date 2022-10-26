🔴 LIVE NOW 🔴 Legendary Brewmaster plays Brewmaster: Beer Brewing Simulator

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Brooklyn Brewery’s legendary Brewmaster Garrett Oliver is streaming Brewmaster: Beer Brewing Simulator live with Xbox right now!

Ahead of the game releasing on Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch tomorrow

The XboxOn team and Garrett will be putting themselves in the home brewery to see how they fare at creating their ideal blend. And they'll also be sipping on some of our IRL Auroch Digitale, as brewed by Moor Beer!

Brewmaster is pouring onto consoles tomorrow! 🍻

Thank you so much for your patience, console brewers! We appreciate you waiting for Brewmaster to be ready on console. Check out what it will look like on Xbox on today's XboxOn Stream with Garrett Oliver.

We cannot wait for you to get your hands on Brewmaster on Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation 🍻

Brewmaster: Beer Brewing Simulator launches with a 10% discount on all consoles* 😍

*PlayStation discount for PlayStation PLUS users only