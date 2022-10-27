EA V0.55 Update notes

The EA v0.55 update focused on the appearance of roads and fields. A new technique was used for rendering roads and fields. This will allow for more detailed roads in the game, while at the same time allowing for more road types to be added without sacrificing performance.

This update is partially compatible with the old version. You will need to rebuild the fields in your old saved games.

New road skins

Dirt and stone roads' textures have been redesigned according to the new rendering technique.



New field drawing mode

The construction of fields has completely changed. Now, when fields are built, the direction in which the crops will be planted can be determined. They will also be surrounded by fences when built. When building new fields, they can be built adjacent to the edges of existing fields. These fences have also been added to the orchard. So the boundaries of the orchard will be clearly visible.



Contrast adjustment

Contrast ratio has been increased for players who don't like the hazy look in the game. A contrast adjustment has also been added to the settings for players who want to play the game as it was.



Small changes in crops

The color tones of some crops' textures have been overhauled to match the new contrast ratio.



Bug fixes

Fixed a situation where the snowy environment would not subside without a new weather condition when loading the saved game.

Fixed an issue where buildings would occasionally go into the ground when loading the saved game.

See you in future updates.

Mustafa Caner Tonbul