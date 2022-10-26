Wekufu V0.5.00a is now Live!

A new Update for Wekufu's Pre-Alpha demo is now live!
This update features several new fixes and assets so please make sure to delete your save file before testing!
Thank you so much for participating in Wekufu's development!
- Modified the pace of the demo's introduction
- Improved the difficulty curve
- Added new elements to Ngélol, including a new scene where you can learn how to Roll/Evade
- Created a new type of trap (you'll find it in Ngélol's new zone)
- Enemies now have weaknesses and will receive more damage when certain skills are used.
- Increased the range and damage of the Lefpülkitun skill.
- Fixed torch behaviour, torches now save their state and will appear on or off, depending on the state you left them before saving
- Fixed a UI drawing issue where the Control Display Interface was being drawn behind the Combat Hud, making it difficult to see what button should be pressed.
- Starting Health reduced from 130 to 100 points
- Added a new health collectible (hidden)
- Enemy and combat balance updates and small bug fixes.
UI Update
Ngelol - New Zone (and the new traps)
Ngelol - New Secret Area
Changed files in this update