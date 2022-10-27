Announcement for Server Maintenance #Patch68

Server maintenance announcement: #Patch69 on October 27th 2022 from 11:00-18:00 (+7 GMT)

HSHS will undergo a server maintenance on October 27th from 11:00-18:00 (+7 GMT) to fix any issues and update the game.

The following change in schedule is detailed as follow:

New System:

Weekly Quests

Added Event Quest: "The Horror Midnight"

Update Environment Event Maps (Whistledown Mansion, Mangrove, Car Junkyard)

Balance Update:



Warden

Reduced Warden's recovery time after dropping down holes from 2s -> 1.5s.

Belle: Blood Trail casting time decreased from 3s -> 1.5s.

Prisoner: Charge distance increase from 21m -> 25m

The Rigger:

Embrace:

A follow up attack can be made instantly after a successful Embrace

After canceling Embrace, The Rigger can move again

Heartrocker: Sonic Wave cooldown increase 5s -> 20s

Visitor

Decreased Sigil effect duration from 3s -> 2s

Increased Ritual duration from 70s -> 80s

Aof: Let's Fight Ghost cooldown from 15s -> 18s

Mewmew:

Cheer Up! effect will no longer be applied through obstacles.

Cost perk reduced from 6 -> 5 cost perk

Don: When Don uses a Holy Rattan, its durability will increase by one and stun Wardens for 2s while revealing them for 5s

Bug fixes:

Incorrect display of match results

Incorrect display of player stats

Incorrect effect displaying for Insolence for Heartrocker

The bugs mentioned will be patched on October 27th after the server has shutdown. For players that have found any bugs or other issues please directly contact the support team at hshssupport@ygg-cg.com with the subject line: [bug][issue] alongside screenshots and details of the problem you encountered.

Home Sweet Home: Survive Staff

ประกาศปิดปรับปรุงเซิร์ฟเวอร์ #Patch69 วันที่ 27 ตุลาคม 2565 เวลา 11:00-18:00 น. (+7 GMT)

ทีมงานจะทำการปิดปรับปรุงเซิร์ฟเวอร์ในวันที่ 27 ตุลาคม 2565 เวลา 11:00-18:00 น. ตามเวลาประเทศไทย (+7 GMT) เพื่อทำการปิดปรับปรุงและอัปเดตตัวเกม

โดยมีรายละเอียดดังต่อไปนี้

ระบบใหม่:

ภารกิจประจำสัปดาห์ (Weekly Quest)

เพิ่มภารกิจกิจกรรม "คืนผีหลอน"

ปรับแต่งด่านกิจกรรม (ด่านวิสเซิลดาวน์ แมนชั่น, ด่านป่าโกงกาง, ด่านสุสานรถ)

ปรับสมดุลเกม:

Warden

ผู้คุมลดระยะเวลาการลุกขึ้นจากหลุมกระโดดจาก 2 วินาที เหลือ 1.5 วินาที

เบล ลดระยะเวลาร่ายทักษะ รอยเลือด จาก 3 วินาที เหลือ 1.5 วินาที

คนคุก เพิ่มระยะการพุ่งของทักษะ พุ่งชน จาก 21 เมตร เป็น 25 เมตร

เดอะ ริกเกอร์ ปรับให้เมื่อใช้งานทักษะ โอบกอด สำเร็จจะสามารถโจมตีได้ทันที

เดอะ ริกเกอร์ ปรับให้เมื่อยกเลิกทักษะ โอบกอด สามารถเคลื่อนที่ได้

ฮาร์ทร็อคเกอร์ เพิ่มระยะเวลาคูลดาวน์ของทักษะ คลื่นสะท้อน จาก 5 วินาที เป็น 20 วินาที

Visitor

ลดเวลาของไอเทมยันต์ลงจาก 3 วินาที เหลือ 2 วินาที

เพิ่มระยะเวลาการทำพิธีจาก 70 วินาที เป็น 80 วินาที

อ๊อฟ เพิ่มระยะเวลาคูลดาวน์ทักษะ ไฟท์ไฝว์ผี จาก 15 วินาที เป็น 18 วินาที

มิวมิว ไม่สามารถใช้ทักษะ สู้ๆเด้อ ข้ามสิ่งกีดขวางได้

มิวมิว ลดคอสจาก 6 เหลือ 5

เมื่อดอนใช้ไม้หวาย จะได้รับความค่าทนทานเพิ่ม 1 ครั้งพร้อมทั้งทำให้ผู้คุมมึนงง 2 วินาที และแสดงออร่าของผู้คุม 5 วินาที

แก้ไขบัค:

แก้บัคการแสดงผลหน้าสรุปผลไม่ถูกต้อง

แก้บัคการแสดงผลสถิติของผู้เล่นไม่ถูกต้อง

แก้บัคการแสดงผลของ ทักษะ กล้าดียังไง (Insolence) ไม่ถูกต้อง ในตัวละคร ฮาร์ทร็อคเกอร์ (Heartrocker)

โดยบัคทังหมดทีมงานจะทำการปรับปรุงแก้ไขในวันที่ 27 ตุลาคม 2565 หลังจากปิดปรับปรุงเซิร์ฟเวอร์ สำหรับผู้เล่นที่ตรวจสอบและพบบัคหรือปัญหาอื่นๆ สามารถแจ้งทีมงานได้โดยตรง ผ่านทางช่องทางอีเมล์ hshssupport@ygg-cg.com โดยระบุหัวข้อปัญหาของท่านในหัวอีเมล์มาด้วยเช่น [บัค] [ไอเทมหาย] พร้อมทั้งแนบรูปหรือรายละเอียดของปัญหาเข้ามาด้วย

ทีมงาน Home Sweet Home : Survive