Halloween in Sphere 3!

Trick or treat, spherians?

Halloween is coming, which means that all kinds of evil spirits are already being selected from crypts and graves. The world of Sphere 3 has been attacked by ghosts. You have to find out who they are and where they came from! Meet the Halloween event in Sphere 3!

Complete tasks and fight monsters, get candy for it and exchange them for valuable prizes, including two new unique pets - Poltergeist and Jack-O-Lantern, as well as a shadow fox that not only collects loot 60% faster, but also increases health regeneration by 20% and health regeneration in combat by 10%. And of course, scary helmets!

In the capital, each faction already has a Strange Girl. With its help, you have to complete a very exciting chain of quests, during which you can get wonderful in-game prizes, including:

unique headdress - Pumpkin,

Horse of the Damned of different colors,

scrolls of improvement and enchantment,

inlay stones,

various useful consumables.

You are waiting for battles with ghosts, unraveling the mysteries of the universe, collecting various ingredients for a spell, the game "Candy or life!" and much more.

Humans will be able to find the Weird Girl in the eastern part of Olannor, and demons in the west of Brionnfall. Barker can also point the way to it - he can be found in most large settlements.

But that's not all! During an interesting daily quest, you can also get valuable prizes, for example:

candies,

essences,

pet food,

paints,

illusion cubes.

The daily quest can be taken from Jack the Pumpkin in Olannor and Brionnfall.

By the way, in event pumpkins you can find another type of candy that gives a buff for the entire duration of the event and a week later and stacks up to 30 times.

Want more details? Then get into the game!

We wish you a happy Halloween!