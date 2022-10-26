v1.0.8p in Public Beta

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The new patch -- featuring deep snow, animal tracks, some nice new multiplayer features, and a new higher level Graphics Quality setting: Stupendous -- is now available on Steam in public beta for Windows and MacOS! Check out the new features in the devblog video. Instructions for opting into public beta at bottom of this post.

NOTE: Game saves and wolves are compatible with the last patch, v1.0.8o. But multiplayer is not: you can only do multiplayer games with players who have this beta.

Public Beta for v1.0.8p -- Beta 15

NEW:

In winter season, snow depth increases when it snows, and animals make snow tracks. Snow depth gradually reduces after snowfall ends. (Only occurs on Medium and High Terrain Quality settings.)

New Stupendous" graphics quality setting, for recent GPUs such as Nvidia 3000 series.

New: Distance Blur visual effect, enabled by default on Glorious and Stupendous graphics quality levels, blurs the distant landscape.

NEW in Multiplayer:

Host Transfer allows host to hand off the game to another player, who then becomes the host. On Pack Info, the host can click the "Transfer Hosting" button and choose a client player to transfer the game to. If that player accepts the transfer, the game will then reload for all players, with the new host in charge.

MP Chat system refactored to improve code quality and to provide a better foundation for adding features.

MP Chat Commands (out of character, nearby, whisper to another player).

MP Chat Emotes: Trigger emotes via the chat panel by typing /whine to whine, /howl to howl, etc. (The complete list is available via the gear button on the chat panel.)

MP Chat: New toggle to show/hide usernames in chat panel.

IMPROVEMENTS:

A few days after Find a Mate quest begins, the players dreams when sleeping and the game jumps to December/Winter season, to give players more time and things to do in winter.

More notifications changed to "Common" type (which can be hidden), and which now appear in lower-right corner when enabled.

Added "Unlock Cursor" to remapper.

When creating a private multiplayer game, new button to sort friend names alphabetically.

Distance Blur added to Graphics Quality settings.

Reorganized some elements on Graphics Quality UI panel.

Increased moose swimming speed.

Improvements on View Pack panel: improved display of messages, improved button actions, better UI feedback on removing members, code improvements.

Switched to new aspen tree models.

Improvements when joining multiplayer games, will hopefully reduce the failure to join issue.

Mate now stalks when player stalks.

Increased timer so wolf standing idle waits longer before sitting.

Added alternate ear-scratch when wolf is sitting.

Improved mate and NPC navigation when crossing creeks.

Better color grading when AO is disabled and on Basic Sky & Veg mode (especially noticeable in winter).

Modest reduction in ambient occlusion at nighttime.

Various terrain, tree, and environment improvements.

Switched to new aspen trees in main menu, AM, and SC.

BUGS FIXED:

Running sound effect sometimes keeps playing after animal dies.

Rival wolves have wrong airborne scent icon when in the vicinity.

Sometimes Pack Info says pup is in den when it isn't.

Bison tail is white when seen at a distance.

Sometimes cannot bite winter elk calf from the front.

Snow pattern is odd on grizzly cub in autumn.

In Lost River-Classic, den raid icon appears occasionally.

Issues with controller navigation on World Map.

In main menu, it's not always clear and sunny when in wolf customization.

Errors sometimes when removing multiple players from a Pack.

NPC wolves occasionally have an ugly injured tail tip.

MULTIPLAYER BUGS FIXED:

Game locks up if player joins while pack is just going to sleep (conflicting UI panels).

Wolf takes fall damage if in the middle of a jump when suddenly teleported to a lower location.

Some rare glitches with delayed notifications.

Rounding differences can create different hex strengths for host and clients.

Problems ensue if client player is kicked out of game during pup naming scene.

In MP lobby, season selection does not refresh if you choose SC and then choose AM.

Some other rare SC MP bugs.

TO GET THE BETA BUILD