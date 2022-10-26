 Skip to content

ARMS DOLL update for 26 October 2022

Bug Fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused melee attacks to hit in the middle of nowhere when there is an enemy who attacks in melee.

Thank you for your continued support of "ARMS DOLL".

