We have a small update, we fixed equipments didn't show any popup after we click it in the inventory.
Another thing is we limited some pathfinding algorithms in the dungeon to try to reduce heavy calculations that may cause lag.
Reincarnated As A Monster update for 26 October 2022
v.0.9.0.1 updated
