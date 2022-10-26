 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Reincarnated As A Monster update for 26 October 2022

v.0.9.0.1 updated

Share · View all patches · Build 9804645 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have a small update, we fixed equipments didn't show any popup after we click it in the inventory.
Another thing is we limited some pathfinding algorithms in the dungeon to try to reduce heavy calculations that may cause lag.

Changed files in this update

Reincarnated As A Monster Content Depot 1201001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link