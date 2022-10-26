Singleplayer Racing Update

Update V0.2.9 Changelog

-Added quick races

-Improved AI

-Updated cup car engine sounds

-Updated rx engine sounds

-Added cockpit audio filtering

-Added cockpit drivetrain audio

-New drive UI

-New UI audio

-Added WIP UI keyboard and controller navigation

-Improved controller settings

-General controller bugfixes, note that your previously made inputmappings will not work anymore

-Improved damage

-Added "use geolocation time" -option for time of day

-Improved handling for all cars

-Improved rx gear ratios

-Improved FFB

-Roadtool visualization no longer changes when using another tool

-Added volumetric fog

-Added realtime reflections on cars

-Added photo mode post processing UI

-Added tilt to photo camera (q + e)

-Improved TV and heli cameras

-Fixed TV and heli camera jittering

-Added manhole cover -prop to decorations category

-Improved shadow processing in track builder

Note:

Inputmappings created before this update will be incompatible. You will have to remap your controls if you are using custom controller configurations. Sorry for the inconvenience. Should you have any issues with controls, please don't hesitate to let me know.

While AI behaviour is improved, its performance will still vary from track to track. It still behaves aggressively and chaotically but improvements will still be made in the future.