Update 3: Polish Languge and Hotfix

Fixes:

Employees could not get foods from depot. It is now fixed.

Employee work section selection had a bug. It is now fixed.

Employee had a bug that made him/her stuck in a cleaning animation instead of sitting animation when he/she went to sitting. It is now fixed.

More than one Acceesory and Food Stand caused unwanted behaviour. It is now fixed.

Customers had a small bug caused them to stay idle. It is now fixed.

Additions:

Added Polish language.

There is a small window that will appear at the bottom left of the screen when players look at living spaces. That window will show information about the living spaces and the animals in it.

Night Club design changes were made.

Note: After this Hotfix, players will lose all the foods and accessories placed in their Accessory and Food Stand. We are sorry for the inconvenience.