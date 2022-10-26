 Skip to content

MIR4 update for 26 October 2022

[Notice] Announcement on the End of MIRAGE Boss Raid Service

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4

Greetings, This is MIR4.

We announce that MIRAGE Boss Raid content serviced since May 19th will no longer be available with the end of season 3.

※ Other MIRAGE contents such as Valley Capture will be continued for use, excluding the MIRAGE Boss Raid.

■ End of MIRAGE Boss Raid Season 3 Final Round ■

  • October 28th, 17 : 00 : 00(UTC+8), 2022

■ MIRAGE Boss Raid End of Service Date ■

  • October 28th, 17 : 00 : 00(UTC+8), 2022

We thank all Dragonians for participating in MIRAGE Boss Raid and will try to provide a better quality of service to satisfy your needs.

Thank you.

