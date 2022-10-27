Dual Universe - Release 1.0.10

Hello Noveans,

We've deployed a new hotfix. Dual Universe is now in version 1.0.10.

Changes are below:

Improvements

Disbanded organizations no longer prevent their names and tags from being reused for new organizations.

Bug Fixes

Fixed terrain voxel operations on small planets (like Madis Moon 2) at low altitude. The altitude was not the only parameter triggering the bug, but one of them.

[Starting Hovercraft Upgrade Tutorial] Last objective now displays the correct title and description.

Fixed Industry achievement triggered when a player is near another player industry.

Fixed an exploit related to resurrection nodes.

Known Issues

We have identified localization issues in the UI.

[Lua] The industry getInfo function field, schematicsRemaining, does not return a value until you request an acquisition from the schematic bank.

Selecting Body Type 1 will show a character with Body Type 2. The issue will only happen during the 1st session. It is fixed after a logout/login.

We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.

Thank you very much for your support!