Dual Universe - Release 1.0.10

Hello Noveans,
We've deployed a new hotfix. Dual Universe is now in version 1.0.10.
Changes are below:
Improvements
- Disbanded organizations no longer prevent their names and tags from being reused for new organizations.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed terrain voxel operations on small planets (like Madis Moon 2) at low altitude. The altitude was not the only parameter triggering the bug, but one of them.
- [Starting Hovercraft Upgrade Tutorial] Last objective now displays the correct title and description.
- Fixed Industry achievement triggered when a player is near another player industry.
- Fixed an exploit related to resurrection nodes.
Known Issues
- We have identified localization issues in the UI.
- [Lua] The industry getInfo function field, schematicsRemaining, does not return a value until you request an acquisition from the schematic bank.
- Selecting Body Type 1 will show a character with Body Type 2. The issue will only happen during the 1st session. It is fixed after a logout/login.
We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.
Thank you very much for your support!
