Dual Universe update for 27 October 2022

Dual Universe - Release 1.0.10

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Noveans,

We've deployed a new hotfix. Dual Universe is now in version 1.0.10.
Changes are below:

Improvements

  • Disbanded organizations no longer prevent their names and tags from being reused for new organizations.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed terrain voxel operations on small planets (like Madis Moon 2) at low altitude. The altitude was not the only parameter triggering the bug, but one of them.
  • [Starting Hovercraft Upgrade Tutorial] Last objective now displays the correct title and description.
  • Fixed Industry achievement triggered when a player is near another player industry.
  • Fixed an exploit related to resurrection nodes.

Known Issues

  • We have identified localization issues in the UI.
  • [Lua] The industry getInfo function field, schematicsRemaining, does not return a value until you request an acquisition from the schematic bank.
  • Selecting Body Type 1 will show a character with Body Type 2. The issue will only happen during the 1st session. It is fixed after a logout/login.

We continue the work on fixing and improving the game thanks to your feedback.
Thank you very much for your support!

