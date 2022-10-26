Halloween event 100$ prize!

Share · View all patches · Build 9804308 · Last edited 26 October 2022 – 14:13:25 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

Follow the recent update 2.3.0 that added new Halloween theme album, stickers and decorations

Today I hold a small event for you to join with a total reward of 100$, the rules are as follows:

HALLOWEEN EVENT (26 Oct - 2 Nov)

How to participate:

Follow Low-Hi tech's twitter: https://twitter.com/LowHighTech1

Join Low-Hi tech's discord server (optional): https://discord.gg/pt8YYhudpq

Decorating your room using Halloween theme sticker and decoration then post a screenshot on Steam (optional)

Creating a post in public mode on facebook, twitter or weibo follow these requirements: A link to the storepage of Chill Town : Chill Town Tag at least 5 of your friends in the post

Comment your post and screenshot here or on discord for me to tracking

The 4 people with the highest total number of likes and shares of both posts and images (on Steam) will be the winners.

Prizes will be distributed as follows:

1st: 50$

2nd: 30$

3rd and 4th: 10$

All winners will be given the entire DLCs key in case they do not own it

Results will be announced as soon as possible after the event finished (depend on how many players join that may affect the time we check the result).

Rewards will be sent as Steam wallet card or available money transfer method

Notice:

In case there are more than 2 people with the same total number of likes and shares, the earliest participant will be the winner.

Any form of cheating if detected will be disqualified.

In any case, my decision will be final.

Winners please contact me directly via Steam or Discord to claim your prize.

*Credit: Image and banner by pch.vector and pikisuperstar on Freepik