Assassin's Vol. update for 27 October 2022

[Assassin's Vol.] mini-patch update notes

Small patch update instructions

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2096790/Assassins_Vol/
[Assassin's Vol.]which was launched on October 26th, has some in-game problems. It has been fixed and you can update the patch to solve it.

What has been fixed:
·Mouse click and drag some problems
·The problem that the figure above the villain's head is displayed incorrectly in small resolutions
· UI picture error
·Added in-game guide

If you encounter other problems, please feel free to give us feedback, and we will deal with it as soon as possible.
Contact us

Official website address: https://lovelygames.xyz
Twitter address: https://twitter.com/LovelyGamexyz
F&Q: https://steamcommunity.com/groups/LovelyGamesStudios/discussions/0/3371530631528314460/

Thank you again for your understanding and love for us.

