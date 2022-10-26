[Complete] October 26, 2022 Server Maintenance

Share · View all patches · Build 9804292 · Last edited 26 October 2022 – 14:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Greetings! Luminarians,

We would like to inform everyone that the scheduled server maintenance is over and servers are now up and running.

[Server Refresh]

Zeus | Hestia



Limited Time Sale for the New Random Box!

Prepare yourselves and maximize your chance to enchant your equipment set: SeaKing and BlueSea !

Start Date: October 26, 2022 | 3:00 AM PST/PDT

End Date: November 2, 2022 | 11:59 PM PST/PDT

[table]

[tr]

[th]Gleam of Light Chest

[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Fradium [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Mysterical Land Powder [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Diamond[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Lithium [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Illusionary Wind Powder [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Rubidium [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Platinum [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Strontium [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Titanium [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Illusionary Fire Powder [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Selenium [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]HalloweenCandle Dress [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Illusionary Land Powder [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Mysterical Water Powder [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Mysterical Wind Powder [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Mysterical unattributable Powder [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Jade KangSi Lee [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]HalloweenCandle Hat[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Jade KangSi Shu[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Mysterical Fire Powder [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Illusionary Water Powder [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Argon [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Illusionary unattributable Powder [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]HalloweenCandle Mantle [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Rhenium [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Pearl [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Lutetium [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Ruby [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Amethyst [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Topaz [/td]

[/tr]

[/table]



TOP UP TOP RANK !

Time to save up all your purchases as the Top Up Top Rank event has been revamped!!!

For more details, you can visit the event post below:

Link: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1685530/view/5348612868482615100

Halloween Event 2022



For more details, you can visit the event post below:

Link:



For more details, you can visit the event post below:

Link: https://bit.ly/3DbZibp

[Hourly Giveaway]

Jelly Bean~

Don't miss this out!

We greatly appreciate the patience and relentless support for Luminary: Rise of the GoonZu~!!!

Sincerely,

Luminary Global Team