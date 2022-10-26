 Skip to content

Luminary update for 26 October 2022

[Complete] October 26, 2022 Server Maintenance

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings! Luminarians,

We would like to inform everyone that the scheduled server maintenance is over and servers are now up and running.

[Server Refresh]

Zeus | Hestia

Limited Time Sale for the New Random Box!
Prepare yourselves and maximize your chance to enchant your equipment set: SeaKing and BlueSea !

Start Date: October 26, 2022 | 3:00 AM PST/PDT
End Date: November 2, 2022 | 11:59 PM PST/PDT
[table]
[tr]
[th]Gleam of Light Chest
[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Fradium [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Mysterical Land Powder [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Diamond[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Lithium [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Illusionary Wind Powder [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Rubidium [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Platinum [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Strontium [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Titanium [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Illusionary Fire Powder [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Selenium [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]HalloweenCandle Dress [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Illusionary Land Powder [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Mysterical Water Powder [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Mysterical Wind Powder [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Mysterical unattributable Powder [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Jade KangSi Lee [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]HalloweenCandle Hat[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Jade KangSi Shu[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Mysterical Fire Powder [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Illusionary Water Powder [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Argon [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Illusionary unattributable Powder [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]HalloweenCandle Mantle [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Rhenium [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Pearl [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Lutetium [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Ruby [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Amethyst [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Topaz [/td]
[/tr]
[/table]

TOP UP TOP RANK !

Time to save up all your purchases as the Top Up Top Rank event has been revamped!!!
For more details, you can visit the event post below:

Link: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1685530/view/5348612868482615100

Halloween Event 2022


For more details, you can visit the event post below:

Link:


For more details, you can visit the event post below:

Link: https://bit.ly/3DbZibp

[Hourly Giveaway]

Jelly Bean~

Don't miss this out!

We greatly appreciate the patience and relentless support for Luminary: Rise of the GoonZu~!!!

Sincerely,
Luminary Global Team

