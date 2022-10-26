[Complete] October 26, 2022 Server Maintenance

Greetings! Luminarians,
We would like to inform everyone that the scheduled server maintenance is over and servers are now up and running.
[Server Refresh]
Zeus | Hestia
Limited Time Sale for the New Random Box!
Prepare yourselves and maximize your chance to enchant your equipment set: SeaKing and BlueSea !
Start Date: October 26, 2022 | 3:00 AM PST/PDT
End Date: November 2, 2022 | 11:59 PM PST/PDT
[table]
[tr]
[th]Gleam of Light Chest
[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Fradium [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Mysterical Land Powder [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Diamond[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Lithium [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Illusionary Wind Powder [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Rubidium [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Platinum [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Strontium [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Titanium [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Illusionary Fire Powder [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Selenium [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]HalloweenCandle Dress [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Illusionary Land Powder [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Mysterical Water Powder [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Mysterical Wind Powder [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Mysterical unattributable Powder [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Jade KangSi Lee [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]HalloweenCandle Hat[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Jade KangSi Shu[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Mysterical Fire Powder [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Illusionary Water Powder [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Argon [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Illusionary unattributable Powder [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]HalloweenCandle Mantle [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Rhenium [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Pearl [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Lutetium [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Ruby [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Amethyst [/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Topaz [/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
TOP UP TOP RANK !
Time to save up all your purchases as the Top Up Top Rank event has been revamped!!!
For more details, you can visit the event post below:
Link: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1685530/view/5348612868482615100
Halloween Event 2022
For more details, you can visit the event post below:
Link:
For more details, you can visit the event post below:
Link: https://bit.ly/3DbZibp
[Hourly Giveaway]
Jelly Bean~
Don't miss this out!
We greatly appreciate the patience and relentless support for Luminary: Rise of the GoonZu~!!!
Sincerely,
Luminary Global Team
