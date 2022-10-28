ENGAGE v3.0

New

Safeguarding

o Implemented a personal boundary system so that if two users come into close proximity, they become invisible to each other.

Host Controls

o Provided hosts with the ability to enable or disable use of personal boundaries in a session.

o Provided hosts with controls to set which avatars appear with full bodies and which avatars appear with basic bodies on low-powered devices.

o Added an option to mute LITE users in a session.

o Added a label to the list of users in a session that identifies LITE accounts.

Seats

o Added the ability for users to teleport from one seat to another.

Account managament

o Enabled a user to request the deletion of their account from within the ENGAGE application.

Desktop devices

o Added an overlay and splash screen on Windows desktop devices that shows commonly used controls.

Events

o Added the option for users to opt into marketing communications when they register for an event. Bespoke solution available only through the ENGAGE team.

Media

o Added support for 3D chroma key videos.

o Added the option to loop a video that’s loaded through the Shared Screen.

UI

o Added a search function on the Users page of the in-session menu, and the ability to sort by join order, name, avatar type, device type, or hosts status.

VIVE Focus devices

o Added support for users of VIVE Focus headsets to access sessions through deep links.

Steam

o Upgraded to latest Unity XR plugin version.

Improved

Avatars

o Optimized the bone structure in avatars to reduce complexity and improve performance.

o Standardized the number of full-body avatars that appear on devices other than desktop and PC VR to a maximum of five.

o Reduced the brightness of white clothing on basic avatars.

Content Editor

o Added the ability to select a key in the curve editor and adjust both the time and value properties with numerical entry and spinner controls.

o Added the ability to select a key in the curve editor and restrict movement to only the vertical or horizontal axis.

o Matched the times displayed in the dope sheet and curve editor with the main timeline.

o Added the option to hide tracks in the curve editor.

o Set the Content Editor as the default option on the Create & Edit page.

o Added the ability to set a user-defined length of time for the fade-in and fade-out durations in the fade to color IFX.

o Updated the behavior of the 'frame selected’ feature to not change the current play head position.

o Removed the auto-generated keyframe that was added at the start position of object containers.

o Implemented separate loop controls for animations captured in a recording and animations applied to recordings through the use of keys.

Events

o Added a new event type for concerts. Bespoke solution available only through the ENGAGE team.

o Removed the invite button from a user’s in-session menu when they are in a concert Event.

o Added the ability to set a registration cut-off date for Events.

o Added an availability indicator for concert Events on the Event listing page to identify sold out and limited availability.

Locations

o Added the ability for a user to download a location before they move to a new session.

Audio

o Set a user’s personal mute state to persist when travelling through a portal.

o Added a notification for when a host removes the mute lock restriction to inform users that they can unmute themselves if they want to.

Sessions

o Prevented users from being able to create public sessions if their group has disabled the ability to view public sessions.

o Implemented an animated loading screen for when users join a session or travel through a portal.

o Improved the system through which users join a persistent session so that they are always ready for users to join.

Media

o Maximized the video size in the in-session menu, with controls appearing on hover.

o Improved the display of shared media to ensure that videos display at the correct aspect ratio and do not stretch to fill the 16:9 aspect ratio shared screen.

Menu Screen

o Redesigned the menu screen and changed the surrounding environment.

Security and performance

o Applied important updates and improvements that benefit the stability of the platform.

UI

o Implemented an improved in-session notification system.

o Added tooltips to permission icons on the User page.

o Replaced the separate pages of listed users with a single scrollable page

o Repositioned the Invite button on the Users page.

o Added in-application instruction panels that include additional information about new features.

o Made the in-application cursor smaller on desktop and VR devices to allow for more precise selections.

o Moved content playback controls to the Content page of the in-session menu.

Fixed

Avatars

o Adjusted the male head scarf (ghutrah and agal) to prevent protrusion of the head on basic avatars.

o Fixed an issue that caused a visible seam on a female avatar’s shoulders with certain outfits and My Face selected.

o Fixed an issue that could cause an avatar’s arms to show through some items of clothing when the avatar performed certain gestures.

o Fixed the female seated pose for dresses and skirts to prevent an avatar’s legs from overlapping.

o Fixed neck length and a visible seam on the necks of avatars when My Face is active.

o Fixed an issue that prevented avatar lips from moving until after a My Face downloaded.

o Fixed an issue that prevented avatar hair from appearing until after a My Face downloaded.

o Fixed the appearance of clothing decals to remove distortion.

o Removed the controls that allowed a user to select a clothing decal for items that did not support decals.

Content Editors

o Prevented pressing the space bar from starting playback when a user is editing effect option parameters.

o Fixed an issue where objects that were scaled with the gizmo did not save their new scale.

o Fixed an issue that prevented custom names for objects from appearing on the timeline.

o Fixed an issue where an animation applied to a 3D model in the Content Editor did not playback in a session because of an animation included on the root of the 3D model.

o Fixed an issue where starting the playback of an animation while in the dope sheet, and then switching to the timeline, caused the animation to continue to play but the timeline time counter remained static.

Media

o Corrected left-right eye assignment for a selection of stereo videos that had issues when viewed in the 360 video room.

o Fixed an issue that could cause media playback to fail and prevent subsequent media to load.

o Fixed the display of ampersands in the titles of video search results.

o Fixed an issue that caused an attached webcam to activate when a user shared their desktop and then switched monitors.

o Fixed an issue that could cause IFX screens to become translucent and show objects behind them.

Host Controls

o Applied a fix to immediately update the Users page when a user’s host status changes.

IFX

o Prevented a user from accessing the gizmo for an IFX chair that they are sitting on.

Localization

o Added missing localization text to the gizmo.

o Corrected overlapping text that appeared on the Shared Screen page in some languages.

Portals

o Fixed an issue that could cause users that travel through the same portal to the same destination to appear in duplicate destination sessions.

Recordings

o Fixed an issue that could cause a recording to fail to save if it became too long.

o Corrected the name of the Active tab on the Recordings page, which had been mislabeled as Shared Screen.

VIVE devices

o Fixed an issue where users couldn’t interact with the UI after a new install on a VIVE Focus 3 device.

o Corrected the labels for the VIVE Flow 3 DOF controller diagram.