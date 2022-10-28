 Skip to content

Airport CEO update for 28 October 2022

Airport CEO 1.0-43 released

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good evening, airport CEO!

Happy Halloween! We're back with a super small update as a result of the flight planner double booking fix part of the recent -42 update. The automated flight booking system is one of the most complex and involved systems in the ACEO code base and this particular change caused some performance degradation that we are now sorting out. We'll most likely be back with another stability update in the near future, but until then here's today's patch notes:

Release notes - Version 1.0-43

Bug

  • MERCURY-47061: Uncaught NullReferenceException in flight update and planning look can in very rare instances on extremelt large airports cause flight traffic to stall
  • MERCURY-47044: Flight status sanity check algorithm can for very large airports with a multitude of schedule flights cause significant lag spikes of up to 15 seconds

Have a great weekend!

// Alexander, Fredrik & Olof - Apog Labs

