☄️ Play Arkanoid - Eternal Battle for FREE ☄️

Arkanoid - Eternal Battle is now out, and we have something for you to celebrate the release.
For 48h, you’ll be able to play Arkanoid - Eternal Battle for FREE!
In addition, from October 27th to November 3rd, you can grab the ”Space Scout” Arkanoid DLC for free!
It includes:
👾 Space Scout exclusive skin background, inspired from one of TAITO’s iconic games
💠 5 exclusive frame layouts to customize your online grades
🌠 Play Arkanoid - Eternal Battle now!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1717270/Arkanoid__Eternal_Battle/
📬 Stay connected!
Changed files in this update