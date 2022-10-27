☄️ Play Arkanoid - Eternal Battle for FREE ☄️

Share · View all patches · Build 9804007 · Last edited 27 October 2022 – 16:26:13 UTC by Wendy

Arkanoid - Eternal Battle is now out, and we have something for you to celebrate the release.

For 48h, you’ll be able to play Arkanoid - Eternal Battle for FREE!

In addition, from October 27th to November 3rd, you can grab the ”Space Scout” Arkanoid DLC for free!

It includes:

👾 Space Scout exclusive skin background, inspired from one of TAITO’s iconic games

💠 5 exclusive frame layouts to customize your online grades

🌠 Play Arkanoid - Eternal Battle now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1717270/Arkanoid__Eternal_Battle/

