Good Knight update for 26 October 2022

New Character "Pumpkin Knight"! The Halloween Patch is here!

26 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Halloween Patch is here!

  • Added Pumpkin Knight
  • Game now skips intro settings if already finish Chapter 1.
  • Optimized ultimate graphics.
  • Made rankings harder to get.
  • Added time skip chapter achievements.
  • Improved tutorial.
  • Updated Leaderboards on Steam to use current patch.

Additionally there are Linux fix attempt for Photon.
-Sadly no native Linux for now, the Native Linux build is done but we still need to learn how to put it on separate depot/upload. Hopefully we can it soon!

