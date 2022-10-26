New Character "Pumpkin Knight"! The Halloween Patch is here!

The Halloween Patch is here!
- Added Pumpkin Knight
- Game now skips intro settings if already finish Chapter 1.
- Optimized ultimate graphics.
- Made rankings harder to get.
- Added time skip chapter achievements.
- Improved tutorial.
- Updated Leaderboards on Steam to use current patch.
Additionally there are Linux fix attempt for Photon.
-Sadly no native Linux for now, the Native Linux build is done but we still need to learn how to put it on separate depot/upload. Hopefully we can it soon!
