Share · View all patches · Build 9803759 · Last edited 26 October 2022 – 12:52:06 UTC by Wendy

Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!

Bug fixes and improvements have been updated.

<Bug Fixes/Improvements>

Fixed a bug where a client was forced to shut down in certain situations

Fixed a bug where the Necklace reinforcement rffect was not visible in certain situations

We will keep trying our best for GrandChase Classic.

Thank you.