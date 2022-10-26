 Skip to content

African Safari update for 26 October 2022

Another small update

African Safari update for 26 October 2022

Build 9803421 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed settings menu bug in map 3.
Fixed the other bugs I created when fixing the first bug.
Removed the options for no grass and no trees - this made it way to easy to see the animals.

