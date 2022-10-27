Patch Notes v15.5.0

New Features/Content & Main Changes

NEW

New Level : Evening Star by Mark D. (In Namu)

: Evening Star by Mark D. (In Namu) User Interface : The restart action is now shown as a tip on Primordial Dream

: The restart action is now shown as a tip on Primordial Dream Hall of Portals: All Hall of Portals levels will now get leaderboards

IMPROVEMENTS

Core Gameplay : Restart button is now remappable in the options menu!

The initial binding for it is on backspace for keyboard and B for controllers :)

Core Gameplay : Restarting now takes half the time!

Hall of Portals : Showing 7 Featured levels per page instead of 3

User Interface : WASD can now be used to navigate the menus

Campaigns : The Overworld is now 20% more zoomed-out to help with orientation

Piece : Teleporters now have a grace distance so you don't warp back instantly

Level Update : Routine Camera lock Fix

Level Update : Paraflower Paradise skip fix

Levels : Swapped the order of levels: Crepuscular connection and Fellowship

Tutorials : Removed several unnecessary voice lines

Ambers Descent : Subtitles added to Intro B

Ambers Descent: Dialogue Updates

NB: For certain level updates, the leaderboards will have to be reset as certain ways of finishing the levels will be altered. We are trying our best to minimize this as we understand the importance of it. However, these types of changes will be necessary occasionally as we are in Early Access.

FIXED

Atelier : Prevent duplication/deletion of pieces via keyboard shortcut if Share panel is open

: Prevent duplication/deletion of pieces via keyboard shortcut if Share panel is open Library : Total playtime display fixed

: Total playtime display fixed Piece : Lights don't block lasers anymore

: Lights don't block lasers anymore Hall of Portals : Non 16:9 resolution fixes

: Non 16:9 resolution fixes Levels : Fixed difficulty displays for Equity, and Chemistry and Circle of Regret

: Fixed difficulty displays for Equity, and Chemistry and Circle of Regret Leaderboards : Fixed display for ranks higher than 99

: Fixed display for ranks higher than 99 Hall of Portals: Search selection cursor being out of line

