[Update] ver 1.0.7

Build 9803315 · Last edited 27 October 2022 – 03:09:07 UTC

Updated to ver 1.0.7.

The contents include the following an added functionality and bug fixes.

--- Added Features ---

Top Menu: "Update Log" page tab and "Back" button added to Info and Tips。

--- Bug Fixes ---

We have removed the -0.2 degree X-axis tilt that was implicit for the player and events.

Fixed a bug in the command script "Event/Rotate Player" where decimals were not available.

Fixed a bug where event destination symbols sometimes remained on the map without being erased.

Fixed a bug in which local variables were not available in the command scripts "Teleport Player" and "Teleport Event".

Fixed a bug that caused shader compilation errors during tool initialization in Radeon HD series graphics environments.

Fixed a bug that caused image files to be locked and unable to be updated or deleted until the tool was exited when generating a map from an image.

The process of obtaining the loop range of an ogg file has been corrected. This fixes a bug that prevented the BGM_Opening04.ogg in Sound Pack Vol. 1 from playing.

- Fixed a bug where battle formulas required commas for decimal points in some locales.

From this version onward, decimal points in battle formulas will be standardized to dots. If you have been entering commas, we apologize for the inconvenience and ask that you please correct this manually.

[Affected Areas]

Database -> "Damage Formula" for Items and Skills, "HP Recovery Formula" for Skills, and "EXP Calculation Formula" for Game Definitions

--- News ---

We are currently planning to release a "Language Pack" function that will allow users to use tab-delimited text to replace the text in the tool (except for some functions).

We will announce the release of this information in a future patch note.

We will continue our efforts to improve "RPG Developer Bakin".