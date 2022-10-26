In the previous post, we introduced you to the sense of sound. Today we are going to tell you about the second of Bea's three senses - the sense of sight. The ways in which it is used are quite extensive - not only highlighting the elements seen by Bea, but also providing her with information about what others see and feel.

The sense of sight has three main uses. First of all - it highlights interesting elements of the environment. Outlined in red are objects that pose a threat - such as saws and spikes. Objects outlined in white are usually movable, destructible, or otherwise interactive elements.

Another important function is the observation of other creature's eyes. The sense of sight will tell you exactly which way a creature or machine is looking, and the range of its field of view. This makes it easier to bypass cameras, which we are not able to turn off, and not disturbing creatures with whom we do not want to fraternize.

The sense of sight is useful when meeting other creatures, not only in terms of their field of view. You can use the sense of sight to see what the creature's default reaction will be when it sees you. Remember that when a creature’s reaction level fills up, it will react according to his mood and you will not be able to communicate with it for a while. It is often worth communicating with the creature in advance and changing its default reaction to Bea.

The third important function of the sense of sight is the ability to see how the systems are connected to each other. This ability is useful when disarming AI components. Using the sense of sight, you can determine whether pressing an innocent-looking button will open a passage or trigger a trap. The arrangement of the cables will also tell you where to look for the power source for a given component. These types of connections exist not only in the world of machines, but also plants. Poisonous gas emitted by flowers is blocking your way? By following the root system, you can find and destroy an underground bulb that is a source of toxins.

In the next post, we will introduce you to the last and most important canine sense - the sense of smell!