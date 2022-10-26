Halloween Encore 2022



Hello Maze Dwellers!

As the end of the month draws near, we wanted to help players get their halloween cosmetics. We're calling this the "Halloween Encore" update and we've gone ahead and bumped the chance for a cosmetic to turn into a halloween one to 50%. To give the players who have already collected everything earlier in the month something to hunt, we're also adding 5 new cosmetics:

Bat Glowsticks

Skull Lantern

Ghost Lantern

Pumpkin Flashlight

Cat Ears



But thats not all. Alongside a bunch of bug fixes, we're also adding a new monster to the backrooms case file, so keep an eye out for it.

Happy Halloween from the Valko Games team!