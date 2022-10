Share · View all patches · Build 9803145 · Last edited 26 October 2022 – 11:06:24 UTC by Wendy

1.9.6 - We're leaving Early Access!

Some bugfixes

Some polish

Thanks to everyone who has reported bugs and come up with suggestions for improvements over the last year!

Even though the application is now officially released, we are still going to improve it!

In fact a whole new melody creation module that shows a lot of promise is under development!

Excited to reveal more when the time is right!

Stay tuned!