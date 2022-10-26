Update 0.11

Greetings Elegosians!

It’s been a very productive few weeks and so this is quite a beastly, if not the beastliest, of updates. Some of the additions in 0.11 have been in progress for many months, and some even over a year! We’ve got everything from animation reworks to keybinding via lighting but the biggest addition has got to be NPC models to replace the walking mannequins.

The NPCs are still very much work-in-progress, especially with animations and decision making, but it’s amazing to see them walking around and having conversations. We will be filling the rest of the island with different types and with greater variation over the coming weeks, right now it’s just the Pier and Village areas that have been NPCified. This really allows us to add more dialogue, more story, and overall just more life to Phacos.

The first-person viewpoint has had various tweaks ranging from FOV and camera position, to reworked animations and timing for the actual player arms. The camera also has a degree of juice added - slight head bob, slight movement when jumping and landing etc. All can be easily tweaked moving forward and ultimately we can add into the Settings (hopefully in the next update) so the player can use whatever they like!

More work has been completed for our player combat - we can now do combos! If you click attack straight after the first click, you’ll do a second attack. Punching can get a bit boring after a bit of time, so until we have our inventory sorted and the full story in place, we’ve hidden a sword. Hit F7 for a sneak peek and go play.

More set dressing has been completed, primarily around the gardens and cliff paths. Lighting has been tweaked as always - paid a bit of attention to the indirect lighting multiplier so the shadows aren’t quite so dark. We’ve updated our nature shaders as well so our foliage can be more optimised moving forward. Need to save whatever milliseconds we can when having to account for modding. Had a good pass at the market area to optimise assets and make more modular as there are so many little things in that narrow corridor, it needed some love.

We’ve added custom keybinding! Yay! It’s completed via a manually created file at the moment until we get our menus updated. Ailin has been working hard on this for the last few weeks and it’s a great tick for accessibility. Check out modding.wiki for more information.

The rest of the time was spent further tying combat and dialogue systems together to keep the player freedom but to make sense if combat is used instead of talking. It’s not perfect, this will only ever get better, but it’s a lot further along than ever before and has highlighted what dialogue needs more lines and voice acting.

Phew, that was tough picking out just the really exciting things to talk about and there are still plenty of things that don’t get their own paragraph. Here is a copy of the changelog for some of the finer details of what is new and changed in Elegos.

Improvements

UI

New opening splash screen ‘made with unity’

Tidied up subtitles padding and layout and they no longer display if too far away from the audio source Input prompts now show multiple bindings

First-person

Reworked, but not final, animations. Updated skin texture.

Combat combos are now supported.

Tweaked timings for combat and hit detection.

FOV/Camera, jump/landing/bob

NPCs

NPC models, ai and animations. Patrolling, cowering,

Chatter is back

Minotaur encounter fixed with animation and colliders doesn’t glitch

Visuals

Reflection probes on boat

Garden set dressing

Market rework and optimization

Lots of upressed textures (but lots more work to do on this)

Updated nature shaders

Lighting tweaks (as always!) indirect lighting has had the once over.

All foliage has had tweaked HSL values hopefully making it all feel more grounded in the world

Input

Keybinding via controls.json (see modding.wiki)

Debug

Support for target information when Debug screen is on

Virtual cameras can be switched through using F6

We hope you enjoy all of the fixes and improvements listed above.

As always, please report any persisting or new issues through the in-game feedback tool (press F1) or join us in our Discord server and talk to us directly!