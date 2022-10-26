v1.1 Update: Key rebindings now save, bug fixes, + Performance! + ?More content?

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi Everyone,

I just want to thank everyone again for all the support you folks showed my game! I am very happy with how the launch of Terror of Hemasaurus went! I really want to thank everyone for taking a chance on my weird indie games :) I know they aren't going to be everyone's cup of tea, but I genuinely appreciate anybody who is willing to take a chance and give them a whirl.

Also, thank you to everyone who took the time to leave a review! It really helps me out by letting the algorithm know people are enjoying the game :)

Official Changelog:

Key rebindings on both Keyboard and Gamepad are now saved upon quitting.

Bug Fix: UFOs can no longer fly off screen.

Bug Fix: Fixed a crash related to kicking a Tank into a Blimp.

Reworked how the SFX and spark effects work with Wrecking Ball / Tank / Blimp interactions to improve performance and eliminate a crash.

Post game Financial Damage counter sped up to be independent of amount. On especially long sessions of Endless Mode this was taking too long to count up.

Corrected mismatched goal text on Outskirts NYC stage.

Bug Fix: Fixed a crash when checking leaderboards on Steam Deck

Increased flashing duration of Page Change controls to increase awareness of special options. Will cease upon page change.

Game now properly saves settings on 'Explosion Flash' and 'Speedrun Clock' settings.

Bug Fix: When a player got a game over in local multiplayer, the flag was not properly reset upon respawn. This caused issues with exiting the stage, stage transitions and other issues.

Other minor and miscellaneous tweaks, improvements and fixes.

Please note, GOG and Epic v1.1 update will follow likely within the next 24 hours :)

Optional Optimized Build

If you are playing on Steam Deck / are experiencing performance issues (or just want better performance or to help me test things), then please check out the "Speed boost" Beta branch, by entering the beta password 'speedboostme' as shown below:



This branch contains an optimized binary and may or may not be stable, but it should produce a noticeable performance benefit :)

How to access:

Navigate to your Steam Library Right click on Terror of Hemasaurus, and go to 'Properties' Click the 'Betas' tab Enter the password 'speedboostme' without the '' and click 'Check Code' Then select the 'Speedboost - Optimization Testing' from the drop down menu An update should trigger.

Please make note of any issues you might encounter. If you encounter a crash, please make a post in the game's discussion forum.

Future content

Right now I am considering what future content I might want to add to the game, whether that is more kaiju, more stages and story, another mode, etc. If you have any ideas for kaiju, stages, or modes please post them in the game's discussion forum!