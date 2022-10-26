 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cursed to Golf update for 26 October 2022

SPOOKY NEW OUTFITS!

Share · View all patches · Build 9802969 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Halloween Cursed Golfers!

Alongside our brand new PURGATORY REMIX update that launched (check out yesterday's post if you haven't already) we have some spooky new outfits for you too!

As part of the Steam Scream Fest we are launching three, COUNT EM', 3! New spooky themed outfits for you to pick up in the Eterni-Tee store. Just head over and select one of the new Halloween themed outfits immediately. The following outfits are:

*** Pumpkin

  • Vampire
  • Frank**


What better place to represent your favorite monsters than out there on Golf Purgatory?

The Eagle eyed of you will also have noticed that there's a fourth additional outfit present in this new pack update. That's right...

GOLF GOD IS HERE!

As a special incentive and to truly find out who are the "golf gods" amongst us, we have added the new GOLF GOD outfit as an unlockable outfit for those of you brave enough to tackle and complete a brand-new REMIX ROUND!

So, there you have it folks! Nice new drip to don, new modes to check out and a whole load of golfin' to be had. What are you waiting for? Get on out there and Ascend!

PS. Don't forget, Cursed to Golf is 20% off as part of the Steam Scream Fest!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1726121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link