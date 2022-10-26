Happy Halloween Cursed Golfers!

Alongside our brand new PURGATORY REMIX update that launched (check out yesterday's post if you haven't already) we have some spooky new outfits for you too!

As part of the Steam Scream Fest we are launching three, COUNT EM', 3! New spooky themed outfits for you to pick up in the Eterni-Tee store. Just head over and select one of the new Halloween themed outfits immediately. The following outfits are:

*** Pumpkin

Vampire

Frank**



What better place to represent your favorite monsters than out there on Golf Purgatory?

The Eagle eyed of you will also have noticed that there's a fourth additional outfit present in this new pack update. That's right...

GOLF GOD IS HERE!

As a special incentive and to truly find out who are the "golf gods" amongst us, we have added the new GOLF GOD outfit as an unlockable outfit for those of you brave enough to tackle and complete a brand-new REMIX ROUND!

So, there you have it folks! Nice new drip to don, new modes to check out and a whole load of golfin' to be had. What are you waiting for? Get on out there and Ascend!

PS. Don't forget, Cursed to Golf is 20% off as part of the Steam Scream Fest!