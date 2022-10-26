Halloween '22! | Hotfix v0.7.1.5

Welcome back, we've got some news for you.

As part of the Steam Scream Fest sale we have added an item bundle to the Steam Points shop so you can further customise your Steam profile.

During this sale Phasmophobia will also have a 20% discount!

Below is the current list of fixes we have ready for you, there are many other bugs still left to fix which we will be getting more patches out for soon while we work on 0.8.0.0 alongside these fixes.

Hantu will no longer get exponentially faster if they enter a room between 3 and 6 Celsius

Moved a sweet bucket in the upstairs bathroom on Ridgeview so VR players can reach it

Objects will no longer desync when a player leaves the game

Player bodies will now disappear when the player leaves the game

You no longer get more rewards when skipping the reward animation in some cases

The challenge “Complete objectives in” will now show the map name after the value has changed

After the reward screen, you will correctly see your new level and experience in the lobby

Leaving a lobby through the journal will now remove your equipment from the lobby

You can no longer light a smudge stick you aren’t holding, with an unlit lighter

Applying a server browser filter now resets your page back to 1

Weekly challenges will now display the progress correctly after a reset

After the next reset, the weekly challenge “Complete an objective in random” will no longer be able to select the “random” map

Photos are now much more accurate at detecting ghosts

The Mare light switch ability stat will now sync between all players

The volume will no longer spike when leaving a game

The training “Are You Sure?” UI will now disappear after clicking yes

The lobby radio voice will no longer spike in volume when joining a game

You can now light smudge sticks that you haven’t grabbed

Equipment will no longer spawn before everyone has loaded in if a player leaves or disconnects during loading

You can now light non-grabbed smudge sticks with a candle

VR players can now change other player volumes

VR players can now place sensors

The report button is now clickable in the VR Journal

The player cards in the VR journal will no longer clip into the journal

If you experience any issues or want to give feedback, please join the official Phasmophobia Discord : https://discord.gg/phasmophobia

Thanks,

The Kinetic Games Team