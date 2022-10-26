Halloween '22! | Hotfix v0.7.1.5

Welcome back, we've got some news for you.
As part of the Steam Scream Fest sale we have added an item bundle to the Steam Points shop so you can further customise your Steam profile.
During this sale Phasmophobia will also have a 20% discount!
Below is the current list of fixes we have ready for you, there are many other bugs still left to fix which we will be getting more patches out for soon while we work on 0.8.0.0 alongside these fixes.
- Hantu will no longer get exponentially faster if they enter a room between 3 and 6 Celsius
- Moved a sweet bucket in the upstairs bathroom on Ridgeview so VR players can reach it
- Objects will no longer desync when a player leaves the game
- Player bodies will now disappear when the player leaves the game
- You no longer get more rewards when skipping the reward animation in some cases
- The challenge “Complete objectives in” will now show the map name after the value has changed
- After the reward screen, you will correctly see your new level and experience in the lobby
- Leaving a lobby through the journal will now remove your equipment from the lobby
- You can no longer light a smudge stick you aren’t holding, with an unlit lighter
- Applying a server browser filter now resets your page back to 1
- Weekly challenges will now display the progress correctly after a reset
- After the next reset, the weekly challenge “Complete an objective in random” will no longer be able to select the “random” map
- Photos are now much more accurate at detecting ghosts
- The Mare light switch ability stat will now sync between all players
- The volume will no longer spike when leaving a game
- The training “Are You Sure?” UI will now disappear after clicking yes
- The lobby radio voice will no longer spike in volume when joining a game
- You can now light smudge sticks that you haven’t grabbed
- Equipment will no longer spawn before everyone has loaded in if a player leaves or disconnects during loading
- You can now light non-grabbed smudge sticks with a candle
- VR players can now change other player volumes
- VR players can now place sensors
- The report button is now clickable in the VR Journal
- The player cards in the VR journal will no longer clip into the journal
If you experience any issues or want to give feedback, please join the official Phasmophobia Discord : https://discord.gg/phasmophobia
Thanks,
Changed files in this update