Frightfully Good Offers

A crimson moon hangs in the firmament, silhouetting the swarm of bats emerging from their cave, as the distant howl of a wolf sends shivers down your spine! As October draws to a close, Shenzhou’s immortal heroes sense the impending sinister atmosphere of Halloween’s approach! Do you want to give your friends and allies the fright of their lives? Then take advantage of our Halloween Sale, with everything below discounted until 3rd November!

Costume Variations

Dress up in these unearthly robes and howl at the moon, or go quench your thirst for blood! One thing’s for certain: nobody will know whether you’re merely dressed up for a costume party, or have seriously become possessed by evil!

For all body types:

Cruel Embrace of the Night

Cavalier Embrace of the Night

Cold-Blooded Embrace of the Night

Wistful Embrace of the Night

Accessories

How fashionably frightful! Try this antique blade on for size. But don’t worry, even though it looks like it’s firmly wedged between your ears, the headaches are saved for your friends, who’ll be mystified by how it got there!

Hook of Frost and Snow

Weapon Skin

Give your weapons that touch of the night with this skin:

Dragon’s Claw: Night Illumination

Equipped with these foreboding footsteps, your immortal hero will leave a trail of crimson darkness, wrapped in a shower of bats!