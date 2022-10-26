October 27 Zero Downtime Maintenance Notice

Dear player:

To bring you an improved gaming experience, we will undergo online maintenance on October 27 (UTC+8). Top-up and matching features may be unavailable during this time. Please note you must quit the game and download the update patch afterward to enjoy the newest additions!

ASTONISHING HALLOWEEN PRIZE POOL NOW AVAILABLE

Hellcat has come knocking at midnight!

Give me all your candy on this Astonishing Halloween night!

S-level "Midnight Hellcat" appearance for Mila, S-level "Bear Attack" appearance for the Skateboard, A-level "Trick or Treat" appearance for the Sensor Mine Launcher and other rewards will be available in the prize pool! Get their extra appearances and accessories in the Premium Pool to unlock their exclusive S+ forms!

An Avatar Pack event corresponding to the prize pool will be available at the same time. Complete missions to claim free tickets and exclusive avatars!

NEW EVENTS

Pumpkin Skirmish

Participate in battles and complete missions during the event to get Pumpkin Points and great rewards. Accumulate 100 Pumpkin Points to exchange the "Blanche Manor Maid" avatar for Ning! Phantom Registry

Log in and sign in every day during the event to claim Perennials Gift Boxes, Chromatic Tickets, and other great rewards!

MECHA BALANCE MODIFICATIONS

A. Skylark

Reduced the cooldown of the secondary weapon from 11s to 10s. Reduced the cooldown of tactical skills from 12s to 11s.

B. Skyfall

Reduced the mecha's movement speed from 7m/s to 6.5m/s. Increased the cooldown of tactical skills from 9.5s to 10s.

C. Trio of Enders

Reduced the cooldown when switching between the primary weapon's forms from 1.5s to 1.2s. Reduced the cooldown of tactical skills from 12s to 10.8s.

D. Aurora

Reduced the cooldown of the secondary weapon from 10.5s to 10s. Reduced the cost of using tactical skills by 33.3%.

E. Neutron Star

Reduced the shield restoration cooldown from 8s to 7s.

F. Akashic

Slightly reduced the size of Akashic's model.

WEAPON BALANCE MODIFICATIONS

A. Team Deathmatch gray weapon modifications

Increased the damage vs. mecha of the gray Homing Missile in Team Deathmatch from 680 to 750. Increased the damage vs. mecha of the gray Smart Exploder Gun in Team Deathmatch from 208 to 223. Reduced the damage vs. mecha of the gray Grenade Launcher in Team Deathmatch from 412 to 385.

B. Ion Cannon

Reduced the Headshot damage factor vs. pilots dealt by the Ion Cannon at all levels from 1.5 to 1. Appropriately reduced the Headshot damage factor vs. mecha of the Ion Cannon at all levels. Reduced the full-charge damage vs. pilots of the Ion Cannon at all levels as follows:

Gray: 188 to 185

Purple: 200 to 190

Gold: 204 to 195 Increased the Ion Cannon's reload time as follows:

Gray: 2.5s to 2.7s

Purple: 2.5s to 2.7s

Gold: 2.3s to 2.5s

C. Explosive Sniper Rifle

Increased the Explosive Sniper Rifle's damage vs. mecha as follows:

Gray/Purple: 324 to 396

Gold: 380 to 440

Chromatic: 418 to 484

ADJUSTMENTS & OPTIMIZATIONS

Optimized the accuracy of matchmaking for Team Deathmatch. Fixed an issue that caused the game to lag and crash when sharing in the game in extreme situations. Fixed an issue that caused some mecha's vertical dashing speed to become 0 when rotating the camera in extreme situations. Fixed an issue that caused characters to trigger drops and pull back when teleporting on Origo Island in Granbelm. Fixed an issue that made it possible to illegally access the rooftop of the Petra Mines in Team Deathmatch and walk on some walls there in extreme situations. Fixed an issue that caused the stickers on the ground in some areas of Origo Island to be inconsistent with the model. Fixed an issue that caused the fountain to flicker on Origo Island. Fixed an issue that caused some model stickers at the Extreme Sportsground in Team Deathmatch to appear blurry and flicker. Fixed an issue that caused some pilots to be unable to use the Kizuna AI social action. Fixed an issue that made the pilot Shin unable to use the Emoji of other characters. Updated the quiz pop-up trigger logic. It is now possible to edit the reason for application when applying to join a Clan. Temporarily disabled the Highlights feature due to the instability of the system.

DECLARATION OF FAIR PLAY

We're dedicated to creating and maintaining a fair, harmonious environment for competition. We prohibit hacks, scripts, add-ons, and other illegal third-party software, as well as adhere to a zero-tolerance policy regarding any behavior that could adversely affect the gaming experience. We will regularly release and update the list of offenders for any transgressions related to the issues above, and we welcome reports from any player so we can keep this a fair game for everyone.

The regularly updated banned list can be viewed on official platforms, such as the official channel or communities.

Finally, thank you for following and supporting Super Mecha Champions. We look forward to seeing you on the field!