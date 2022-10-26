[Server Maintenance] October 27 2022

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Adventurers

In order to provide better service, the server will go into routine maintenance. Sorry for the inconvenience this will cause.

■ Server maintenance

NA - Oct 26, 2022 - 5:30 pm PST/PDT

EU - Oct 27, 2022 - 2:30 am CET

Servers maintained: all regions

Estimated maintenance time: 4-8 hours

Maintenance Content:

Halloween buffs

100% increase in experience gained when hunting monsters

100% increase in skill and experience acquisition when completing tasks

100% increase in gol when hunting monsters

100% increase in reputation gained across all regions

Pumpkin hats will be added in the Lumena shop

※ Note

During the maintenance, you will be temporarily unable to enter the server to play the game.

The maintenance will be delayed or advanced according to the situation, please be well noted.

When the maintenance ends, the compensation items will be sent by mail. (once per account)

Please feel free to contact us if there is any problem or if you have suggestions for the game.

Thank you again for your support and love for Bless Unleashed!

Bless Unleashed VALOFE Team

