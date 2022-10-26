[Server Maintenance] October 27 2022

Greetings Adventurers
In order to provide better service, the server will go into routine maintenance. Sorry for the inconvenience this will cause.
■ Server maintenance
NA - Oct 26, 2022 - 5:30 pm PST/PDT
EU - Oct 27, 2022 - 2:30 am CET
Servers maintained: all regions
Estimated maintenance time: 4-8 hours
Maintenance Content:
Halloween buffs
100% increase in experience gained when hunting monsters
100% increase in skill and experience acquisition when completing tasks
100% increase in gol when hunting monsters
100% increase in reputation gained across all regions
Pumpkin hats will be added in the Lumena shop
※ Note
- During the maintenance, you will be temporarily unable to enter the server to play the game.
- The maintenance will be delayed or advanced according to the situation, please be well noted.
- When the maintenance ends, the compensation items will be sent by mail. (once per account)
Please feel free to contact us if there is any problem or if you have suggestions for the game.
Thank you again for your support and love for Bless Unleashed!
Bless Unleashed VALOFE Team
