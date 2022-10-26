 Skip to content

Protect My Cheese update for 26 October 2022

Early Access 1.4 Update - 40+ Achievements & Game Balancing

Finally, the latest and most significant update has arrived!
Protect My Cheese Early Access 1.4 with the integration of Steam Achievements & further game balancing

Early Access 1.4 (9802771) changelogs

Feature

  • Steam Achievements Integration (more than 40 game achievements)
  • More hidden fishes scrambled across levels
  • Game play time counter

Bugs

  • Added Frankster rage SFX
  • Added tower stun SFX
  • Fixed hard difficulty unlocked at level 9 instead of level 10
  • Fixed upgrade tower radius hint not showed
  • Fix camera movement laggy at low FPS
  • Small other bug fixes

Balancing

  • Peanon, Morlad, Glure, and Crossbow tower upgrades balanced
  • Shop upgrade pricing & stats balanced
  • Level 10 difficulty increases
  • Catnip effects balanced on towers
  • Performance Improvements
  • Improved UI Animation consistency

The update is Live now!
Further patches may be expected.

You may watch the game trailer here:

