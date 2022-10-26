Early Access 1.4 Update - 40+ Achievements & Game Balancing

Finally, the latest and most significant update has arrived!
Protect My Cheese Early Access 1.4 with the integration of Steam Achievements & further game balancing
Early Access 1.4 (9802771) changelogs
Feature
- Steam Achievements Integration (more than 40 game achievements)
- More hidden fishes scrambled across levels
- Game play time counter
Bugs
- Added Frankster rage SFX
- Added tower stun SFX
- Fixed hard difficulty unlocked at level 9 instead of level 10
- Fixed upgrade tower radius hint not showed
- Fix camera movement laggy at low FPS
- Small other bug fixes
Balancing
- Peanon, Morlad, Glure, and Crossbow tower upgrades balanced
- Shop upgrade pricing & stats balanced
- Level 10 difficulty increases
- Catnip effects balanced on towers
- Performance Improvements
- Improved UI Animation consistency
The update is Live now!
Further patches may be expected.
Changed files in this update