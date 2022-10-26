Early Access 1.4 Update - 40+ Achievements & Game Balancing

Share · View all patches · Build 9802771 · Last edited 26 October 2022 – 12:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Finally, the latest and most significant update has arrived!

Protect My Cheese Early Access 1.4 with the integration of Steam Achievements & further game balancing

Early Access 1.4 (9802771) changelogs

Feature

Steam Achievements Integration (more than 40 game achievements)

More hidden fishes scrambled across levels

Game play time counter

Bugs

Added Frankster rage SFX

Added tower stun SFX

Fixed hard difficulty unlocked at level 9 instead of level 10

Fixed upgrade tower radius hint not showed

Fix camera movement laggy at low FPS

Small other bug fixes

Balancing

Peanon, Morlad, Glure, and Crossbow tower upgrades balanced

Shop upgrade pricing & stats balanced

Level 10 difficulty increases

Catnip effects balanced on towers

Performance Improvements

Improved UI Animation consistency

The update is Live now!

Further patches may be expected.

You may watch the game trailer here:

