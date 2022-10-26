Hotfix（Alpha version）- v1.0.3.4

[Important] This update is implemented only in the testing version (Alpha) of our game and will not be synchronized to stable release version (steam default one) until it is stable enough.

If you want to experience new contents in advance, you can manually switch the game to Alpha version as describe below.

Feature adjustment:

Adjusted the size of the technology interface, and added the function of changing the size of the technology interface with the window scaling settings

Adjusted the rewards of the guide task, a total of 6000 silver coins

Bug fixes：

Fixed the problem of the incorrect recipes of clothing factory and bakery

Fixed the problem that the interface icon of Easter Island rolling wood pile is a Marquee

Fixed part of the descriptive text error

Fixed the problem of display error of building priority construction icons

Fix the problem that the technology interface does not show the name in a specific resolution

Fixed the problem that some materials required for technology are wrongly indicated

Guides of switching to Alpha version：

Switching Method

Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY , select 👉 Properties - 👉 BETAS , and choose the game version👉（alpha） you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)



Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam , select 👉 - 👉 , and choose the game version👉（alpha） you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.) Game Saves Compatibility

In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible.

We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary.

In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible. We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary. Warning

In Alpha version, you may come across more bugs or crashes. No need to panic. Just contact us through the following ways.

Contact us:

Discord - Join our community Discord

Steam community - Join Steam community