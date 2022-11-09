Commandos 3 - HD Remaster Update Changelog
Commandos!
Commandos 3 – HD Remaster has received an Update for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch™.
The Update includes several bug fixes e.g., the game no longer crashing in the "Get to the Engine" mission and the "It’s Nap Time" achievement now being triggered correctly.
Thank you very much for all your support!
Your Commandos 3 – HD Remaster Team
Bugfixes
- Fixed an issue where the player could select "Ready" in a CO-OP Multiplayer game lobby before loading the information of other players who were already in the lobby.
- Fixed an issue in which machine gun forced fire was not executed correctly.
- Fixed an issue where some actions were triggered unnecessarily when the loading screen was skipped.
- Fixed an issue where the "Save Complete" message was not displayed after manually saving from the pause menu.
- Fixed crashes with the ‘Get To The Engine’ mission.
- Fixed an issue where the "It’s Nap Time" achievement could not be unlocked.
- [PC only] It is now possible to aim and shoot at enemies using the CTRL key as in the original game.
- [PC only] Pressing the right mouse button while holding down the CTRL key in cover mode now correctly rotates the commando towards the cursor position.
Microsoft Store PC only
- Fixed a crash related to key mapping.
- Fixed some issues related to saving and loading.
- Music is now correctly looping in the main menu.
- Fixed various text- and localization errors.
- Fixed an issue where it was not possible to throw enemy bodies into the water with a controller.
- Fixed an issue where it was not possible to shoot at the dog using a controller.
- Fixed an issue where the camera went unresponsive while underwater in the mission ‘Destroy the Warships’.
- Fixed an issue where the sniper lens effect was not properly visible.
- Fixed an issue where it was randomly possible to see the explosion visual effect indoors.
- Fixed an issue where the player was stuck in cover mode after switching between M+K and controller UI while cover mode was active.
- Fixed an issue where it was not possible to throw enemy corpses into the hole of the sewer.
- Fixed a crash that could occur by using the grappling hook in multiplayer play.
- Fixed some issues with aiming while in Multiselection.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when using the Thief's Steal ability in multiplayer matches.
- Fixed the smoke visual effects visible after throwing a grenade on a door in an indoor environment.
- Fixed an issue where the Spy's Distract action was interrupted when another commando was selected.
- Fixed an issue where aiming sometimes did not work correctly while peeking through windows.
- Fixed an issue where some cutscenes stuttered and were out of sync with audio.
- Fixed some issues with Multiplayer lobby connections..
- Fixed some additional issues with Multiplayer lobbies and invites.
- Improved the frame rate in multiplayer matches.
- Fixed some disconnection issues in multiplayer matches.
- Player's Gamer Card is now properly interactable in Multiplayer lobbies.
- Fixed an issue where the "Previous Room" and "Next Room" graphical user interface did not work in Multiplayer games.
Changed files in this update