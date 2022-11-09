Commandos 3 - HD Remaster Update

Commandos!

Commandos 3 – HD Remaster has received an Update for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch™.

The Update includes several bug fixes e.g., the game no longer crashing in the "Get to the Engine" mission and the "It’s Nap Time" achievement now being triggered correctly.

Thank you very much for all your support!

Your Commandos 3 – HD Remaster Team

Bugfixes

Fixed an issue where the player could select "Ready" in a CO-OP Multiplayer game lobby before loading the information of other players who were already in the lobby.

Fixed an issue in which machine gun forced fire was not executed correctly.

Fixed an issue where some actions were triggered unnecessarily when the loading screen was skipped.

Fixed an issue where the "Save Complete" message was not displayed after manually saving from the pause menu.

Fixed crashes with the ‘Get To The Engine’ mission.

Fixed an issue where the "It’s Nap Time" achievement could not be unlocked.

[PC only] It is now possible to aim and shoot at enemies using the CTRL key as in the original game.

It is now possible to aim and shoot at enemies using the CTRL key as in the original game. [PC only] Pressing the right mouse button while holding down the CTRL key in cover mode now correctly rotates the commando towards the cursor position.

Microsoft Store PC only