Relax Mode, Custome Menus and more! Huge update arrived!

We have very good news! The new Cooking Simulator VR update is ready and... it's big! We are introducing things like Relax Mode, Custom Menus, and a lot of other things! This, of course, is not the end of our work on the game. Expect more updates and big DLC in the future.

Changes:

Added new game mode - Relax mode! In this game mode, the time of the day flows as usual, but guests' orders have time limits removed, allowing you to take your time and take everything at your own pace. When loading an old save file, you will be prompted to choose whether you want to play the Classic Mode or the Relax Mode

Skipping day ahead of time - after half a day has passed, you can choose to skip the rest of the day and cancel existing orders without penalty, so experienced players can progress faster in the early game

Filtering recipes in laptop view and Custom Menu view by recipe name, ingredients, or event type

Clicking the empty mop holder will summon the mop to it, and clicking it again will pick the mop up

Fixes:

Improved area of maneuver when using spices/liquids on products

Fixed bug causing end game view to not display awards earned during contests

Fixed products not changing their texture when applying heat

Fixed pouring sound not stopping after the jar/bottle is broken

