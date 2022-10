Hey artists.

We’re still hard at work on Behind the Frame! So, I just wanted to give you a update that we released a patch that fixed localization issues in Japanese and Korean in the following areas:

Routine day brewing coffee and Computer text

Radio repair painting related text

Lavender field text

Deco painting cafe text

Let me know if you have any issues!

-Riv Otter