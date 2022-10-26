 Skip to content

Void Scrappers update for 26 October 2022

Banish Upgrades

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Upgrade banishing feature implemented. Purchase banish credits in Permanent Upgrades. Note that you can mark an upgrade for banishing and still pick it - that way you get it once.

Fixed “double damage” achievement sometimes not unlocking. There was a discrepancy where reaching >=40 threat level triggers the Steam achievement, but >40 threat level was required to unlock the upgrade. The unlock requirement has now been updated to match the Steam achievement, i.e. >=40. This will not apply retrospectively.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2005211
Depot 2005212
Depot 2005213
