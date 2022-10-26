Banish Upgrades

Upgrade banishing feature implemented. Purchase banish credits in Permanent Upgrades. Note that you can mark an upgrade for banishing and still pick it - that way you get it once.

Fixed “double damage” achievement sometimes not unlocking. There was a discrepancy where reaching >=40 threat level triggers the Steam achievement, but >40 threat level was required to unlock the upgrade. The unlock requirement has now been updated to match the Steam achievement, i.e. >=40. This will not apply retrospectively.