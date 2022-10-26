 Skip to content

Haunted:Live update for 26 October 2022

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug that prevented you from pressing the button on the menu if you click before the menu is completely loaded during the game

The bug that used to scream forever when sealing the daemon has been resolved

