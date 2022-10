This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Not long until the release of the new Winter Resort Simulator DLC "Riedstein".

We are already looking forward to the release and hope you are as excited as we are. Among the many new features is the 3rd-person skier mode for single player and multiplayer.

You can find more information here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2068060/Winter_Resort_Simulator_2__Riedstein/