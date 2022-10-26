You have received a help message!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2096790/Assassins_Vol/

After a series of optimization and debugging, Assassin's Vol. is now officially online! Thank you all for your anticipation and love~

If you encounter problems with the additional expansion content that needs to be loaded, you can click the following link or log in to the official website to download.

Download link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1iEyyRiWZRTvswxQHRDS6Hr4bI4FV8yvk/view?usp=sharing

Game introduction

Assassin's Vol. is a level puzzle game. The bishop of the church in Songxi Town frequently bullies women, especially the bullying of beautiful women. Although the people have sent reporting letters to the procuratorate many times, the legal management under the "Three Capitals" system starts from the capital of law called 'Jianyi', not to mention whether there will be an ombudsman to investigate and verify this. One thing, in Songxi Town, a small place that can only be found by zooming in three times on the map, it will take a long time to wait in line for the report letter to be consulted. As the bishop of the local church, he naturally understands this truth better than anyone else, so he acts even more recklessly.



Gameplay

Players need to control the female assassin to fight in various scenes, whether to help Miss Assassin "escape the room" or "face the danger", everything is your choice.

Game Features

In the game, you will experience:

· Fun casual gaming experience

· A world view full of futuristic sci-fi

· Gorgeous and realistic game style

· One-click skip

More exquisite CG, beautiful achievements and background display pictures can be obtained. Come and have a romantic and exciting date with Miss Assassin~



About us



Hello, we are Lovely Game, desire, throbbing, we desire to give you the purest romance.

Because we hope to provide you with a more convenient gaming experience, we have launched the official website and official Twitter account of Lovely Games, so that you can get our latest information anytime, anywhere, and if you encounter any problems in the game, you can also choose to Community F&Q discussions or put forward in the official steam group~

Homepage link: https://lovelygames.xyz/ Twitter link: https://twitter.com/LovelyGamexyz

F&Q: https://steamcommunity.com/groups/LovelyGamesStudios/discussions/0/3371530631528314460/

Thanks for the love.