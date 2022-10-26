Platinum-Ready, XeSS Support, Improved AI: Patch 1.8.1 Now Available!

We're only days away from releasing the Platinum Expansion for Farming Simulator 22. Patch 1.8.1 is now available to download and makes the game ready for all those new features, machines, and improvements.
On top of that, we included Intel XeSS support, improved the AI and added a plethora of other optimizations. Start downloading and check it out!
Ready to Harvest With Platinum!
The Platinum Expansion and Platinum Edition (base game + expansion) release on November 15th for PC, Mac, PlayStation®5 (PS5™), Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®4 and Xbox One. Make sure you install patch 1.8.1 to make the expansion run and be able to operate all the 40+ machines included in the expansion!
Not only is the patch preparing the game for Platinum, it brings various optimizations. Including general performance improvements as well as an improved AI behavior in certain situations. You can also enjoy new options to define variable lengths for wood harvester cutting, and more.
To make the entry into the series a bit more beginner-friendly, we also revised the entire help section in the game. Find the complete changelog below!
More Frames With Intel: Adding XeSS
Intel XeSS (Xe Super Sampling) is an upscaling feature of Intel Arc Alchemist graphics cards. Similar to NVIDIAs DLSS and AMDs FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), it renders Farming Simulator 22 at a lower resolution and then upscales it using machine learning and dedicated AI hardware of the GPU. The result: improved performance while maintaining high image quality. Find out more about Intel XeSS on Intel.com!
Welcome HELM to Farming Simulator!
We're proud to welcome HELM to Farming Simulator 22 with new fertilizer and herbicide available in the "objects" category of the virtual dealership where you find big bags to fill your spreaders and sprayers.
The family-owned company from Hamburg, Germany specializes in chemicals, crop protection, fertilizers, and pharmaceuticals. With more than 100 subsidiaries in over 30 countries, it's one of the leading enterprises in major markets worldwide.
Changelog for Patch 1.8.1
Please Note! As with all major updates to Farming Simulator, you may experience stuttering on the first game launch after updating. Especially when using mods or custom graphics settings due to shaders being recompiled.
Bugfixes & Changes
- Performance improvements
- Improved AI “Drive To” behavior
- Various crash fixes
- Fixed large save games on Xbox
- Fixed Fanatec wheels support on PS5
- Improved fadeout of 3D sounds
- Fixed animation of crane joysticks in cabin while not using easy arm control
- Fixed issues with mounting heavy vehicles via tension belts
- Fixed train slightly moving with automatic motor start turned off
- Fixed farm.xml file sizes on public dedi servers
- Fixed issues with AI driving into water
- Fixed unloading arm control on sugar beet harvesters
- Fixed dashboard display on MF 3707 AL
- Fixed AI turning with Einböck PNEUMATICSTAR-PRO
- Fixed Valtra A115 HI-TECH 4 config price
- Improved transmission setup on Landini REX 4
- Improved MAN TGX 26.640 stability
- Fixed indoor camera rotation on Schäffer 23E
- Fixed connection hoses and schema overlay on JCB 541-70
- Fixed hydraulic hoses of Krampe SKS backdoor
- Various visual fixes on Valtra A/N/Q/T Series
- Improved ingame help text
New additions
- Added Intel XeSS support
- Added option to define variable lengths for wood harvester cutting and option to toggle between them in both directions
- Added option to toggle between automatic and manual cutting for wood harvesters
- Max. tree cut diameter is now shown in the shop for wood harvesters
- Added header tilt feature for wood harvesters
- Added farmland ID to map overview
- Tree sapling type on pallets is now shown in the info box
- Added placeable position and rotation snapping in construction mode
Modding
- Added #class attribute to specify unload trigger class for unloading station
- Added #class attribute to specify load trigger class for loading station
- Added map and modDesc helpline support
- Added option for filltype spawnplaces
- Added object change support for single tension belts
- Added timeHours and timeMinutes dashboard type in enterable to create analog clocks
New Additions
- New fertilizer and herbicide from HELM
Get The Season Pass!
If you want to extend your copy of the game with loads of new content, check out the Season Pass! Especially, since you save money compared to buying the packs and the upcoming Platinum expansion separately.
