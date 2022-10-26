Platinum-Ready, XeSS Support, Improved AI: Patch 1.8.1 Now Available!

We're only days away from releasing the Platinum Expansion for Farming Simulator 22. Patch 1.8.1 is now available to download and makes the game ready for all those new features, machines, and improvements.

On top of that, we included Intel XeSS support, improved the AI and added a plethora of other optimizations. Start downloading and check it out!

Ready to Harvest With Platinum!

The Platinum Expansion and Platinum Edition (base game + expansion) release on November 15th for PC, Mac, PlayStation®5 (PS5™), Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®4 and Xbox One. Make sure you install patch 1.8.1 to make the expansion run and be able to operate all the 40+ machines included in the expansion!

Not only is the patch preparing the game for Platinum, it brings various optimizations. Including general performance improvements as well as an improved AI behavior in certain situations. You can also enjoy new options to define variable lengths for wood harvester cutting, and more.

To make the entry into the series a bit more beginner-friendly, we also revised the entire help section in the game. Find the complete changelog below!

More Frames With Intel: Adding XeSS

Intel XeSS (Xe Super Sampling) is an upscaling feature of Intel Arc Alchemist graphics cards. Similar to NVIDIAs DLSS and AMDs FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), it renders Farming Simulator 22 at a lower resolution and then upscales it using machine learning and dedicated AI hardware of the GPU. The result: improved performance while maintaining high image quality. Find out more about Intel XeSS on Intel.com!

Welcome HELM to Farming Simulator!

We're proud to welcome HELM to Farming Simulator 22 with new fertilizer and herbicide available in the "objects" category of the virtual dealership where you find big bags to fill your spreaders and sprayers.

The family-owned company from Hamburg, Germany specializes in chemicals, crop protection, fertilizers, and pharmaceuticals. With more than 100 subsidiaries in over 30 countries, it's one of the leading enterprises in major markets worldwide.

Changelog for Patch 1.8.1

Please Note! As with all major updates to Farming Simulator, you may experience stuttering on the first game launch after updating. Especially when using mods or custom graphics settings due to shaders being recompiled.

Bugfixes & Changes

Performance improvements

Improved AI “Drive To” behavior

Various crash fixes

Fixed large save games on Xbox

Fixed Fanatec wheels support on PS5

Improved fadeout of 3D sounds

Fixed animation of crane joysticks in cabin while not using easy arm control

Fixed issues with mounting heavy vehicles via tension belts

Fixed train slightly moving with automatic motor start turned off

Fixed farm.xml file sizes on public dedi servers

Fixed issues with AI driving into water

Fixed unloading arm control on sugar beet harvesters

Fixed dashboard display on MF 3707 AL

Fixed AI turning with Einböck PNEUMATICSTAR-PRO

Fixed Valtra A115 HI-TECH 4 config price

Improved transmission setup on Landini REX 4

Improved MAN TGX 26.640 stability

Fixed indoor camera rotation on Schäffer 23E

Fixed connection hoses and schema overlay on JCB 541-70

Fixed hydraulic hoses of Krampe SKS backdoor

Various visual fixes on Valtra A/N/Q/T Series

Improved ingame help text

New additions

Added Intel XeSS support

Added option to define variable lengths for wood harvester cutting and option to toggle between them in both directions

Added option to toggle between automatic and manual cutting for wood harvesters

Max. tree cut diameter is now shown in the shop for wood harvesters

Added header tilt feature for wood harvesters

Added farmland ID to map overview

Tree sapling type on pallets is now shown in the info box

Added placeable position and rotation snapping in construction mode

Modding

Added #class attribute to specify unload trigger class for unloading station

Added #class attribute to specify load trigger class for loading station

Added map and modDesc helpline support

Added option for filltype spawnplaces

Added object change support for single tension belts

Added timeHours and timeMinutes dashboard type in enterable to create analog clocks

New Additions

New fertilizer and herbicide from HELM

