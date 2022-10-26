TOD 0.12 ver. Patch Note

Share · View all patches · Build 9801597 · Last edited 26 October 2022 – 07:26:23 UTC by Wendy

0.12 patch focus on fixing some issues with bugs and omissions.

All class up skill images of Crusader were missing have been fixed.

Wrong attack type of the phantom monster of Crusader has been fixed.

Missing animation of the 2nd tower Death Knight unit has been fixed.

Animation of the stamp skill was unintentionally expanded has been fixed.

An error in the blocking calculation has been fixed.

(All buff values ​​starting with BLK were being calculated debuffs)

Some texts protruded from the UI have been fixed.

Several other Korean translation errors have been fixed.

Currently, when some users return to town after defeating Slaughter, their stats and progress are reset. The development team tried many cases to solve that bug, but it was impossible to implement that bug, and in theory, a temporary deletion and feedback check system for sections that could cause problems were added to the game.

Users who have encountered this problem or a similar problem, please delete the game once and then reinstall it. If the problem still occurs, please send detailed information about the bug to ooodo9002@gmail.com

Thank you for your playing!